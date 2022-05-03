tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tavel boom forecasted for Thailand, ’Bites were caused by a shark’ || May 3

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tavel boom forecasted for Thailand, ’Bites were caused by a shark’ || May 3

PHUKET XTRA - May 3 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 3 May 2022, 06:54PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

German tourist lost in Phuket jungle found safe
Phuket launches ‘Fruit Festival’
Taxi driver denies any intent of sex misconduct
Warning issued over rising suicide rates
‘Bites were caused by a shark’, confirms PMBC Chief
Russia steps up Ukraine assault as US warns of annexation
Phuket marks 44 new COVID cases, no deaths
COVID-19 wards start to close
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket welcomes increased arrivals, Navy hazing gets trainer discharged || May 2
American shark expert differs on Phuket barracuda blame
Shanghai residents sent out of city in overnight COVID raids
Thailand hopes to see flights double now Test & Go is gone
Premier League lauds Thai anti-piracy efforts
Barracuda blamed for biting child at Phuket beach
Romance scam sets world record

 

Phuket community
German tourist lost in Phuket jungle found safe

Maybe all these lost tourists should join the Phuket Hash for a safer walk in various parts of the i...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

"Cretinous clutch of corruption.." is right. Cherng-Telay police- I could write a book....(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

When I was about 8 my 12 yo sister was molested in front of me in a Bangkok taxi. Police could not h...(Read More)

American shark expert differs on Phuket barracuda blame

You're gonna need a bigger boat. - JAWS ...(Read More)

Taxi driver denies any intent of sex misconduct

Under Thai law a 15 year old is a minor and not required to file a complaint themselves. You'd t...(Read More)

American shark expert differs on Phuket barracuda blame

Yeah, sorry PN, the Bull is an aggressive shark known to bite humans. Black Tip Reef Sharks however ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

Nobody forces you into the taxis, simply dont use them? Your choice....(Read More)

American shark expert differs on Phuket barracuda blame

@JohnC oxymoron is the phrase I was looking for. Thank you. ...(Read More)

Taxi driver denies any intent of sex misconduct

First about "Protecting Phuket's image as tourist destination". What image they have i...(Read More)

Taxi driver denies any intent of sex misconduct

why would he admit it? haha wtf another master piece of journalism ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge

 