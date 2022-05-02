tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Bites were caused by a shark’, confirms PMBC Chief

‘Bites were caused by a shark’, confirms PMBC Chief

PHUKET: Dr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong, Director of the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC), has supported the view that the 8-year-old boy injured at Kamala Beach on Sunday (May 1) was bitten by a shark.

tourismmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 May 2022, 10:00AM

Dr Kongkiat (left) speaks with young Naphat yesterday (May 2). Photo: PR Phuket

Dr Kongkiat (left) speaks with young Naphat yesterday (May 2). Photo: PR Phuket

David Martin joined the meeting yesterday (May 2). Photo: PR Phuket

David Martin joined the meeting yesterday (May 2). Photo: PR Phuket

The wounds reuired more than 30 stitches to close. Photo: PR Phuket

The wounds reuired more than 30 stitches to close. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

“Initially, we suspected that the injury was caused by one of two types of sharks found in the area: bull sharks and the blacktip sharks, which we find around Kamala Beach,” Dr Kongkiat, a well-respected marine research biologist who was studied marine life in the Phuket region for decades, said yesterday (May 2).

“But, in the opinion of David Martin, an underwater photographer and shark expert, it’s very unlikely to have been a blacktip shark due to the nature of the attack being very violent. The injuries are believed to be caused by a bull shark,” he said.

“However, we cannot confirm exactly which species it is, but the wounds were definitely caused by a shark, because the scene of the incident is not known for barracuda.

“Specifically, the wound was caused by a shark as both upper and lower teeth were used in combination. It was a sharp wound on both sides and had both upper and lower teeth snapped at the same time. Therefore, it corresponds to the nature of the wound caused by sharks,” Dr Kongkiat said.

“In addition, the scene of the incident was a ‘stationary zone’ where sharks were active. The incident was most likely caused by the movement of the injured [boy] in the cloudy water.

“The shark then came in for food, and thought it was food, therefore biting the injured leg. But when it took a bite it found that it was not food and therefore did not attack again.

“Also, it’s very rare that something like this happens,” Dr Kongkiat said.

Dr Kongkiat explained his opinion to the press yesterday when David Martin and Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong met with the young boy, Naphat Chaiyarak Khrystenko, a Thai child with a Ukrainian father and Thai mother who all live together in Phuket.

Naphat’s injuries were serious wounds, requiring more than 30 stitches.

David Martin first gave his opinion yesterday that the bites were inflicted by a shark, dismissing  initial claims that the bites were caused by a barracuda.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

 

 

After speaking with Naphat at a restaurant opposite Mission Hospital Phuket in Rassada yesterday afternoon, Vice Governor Pichet explained that Naphat was bitten in the water in front of Kamala Police Station.

Naphat was some 100 metres from shore, but still in water only one metre deep, V/Gov Pichet said.

V/Gov Pichet highlighted that Naphat and his parents were not tourists. If they were, they would be entitled to some extra assistance, he noted.

“But when it is a person in the province, that right has been lost. The mother of the child understands this very well,” he said.

“As for which marine animal attacked the child, academics and experts are the ones to make the best analysis,” V/Gov Pichet added.

“Beach guards have been instructed to pay particular attention when supervising tourists’ swimming in the sea. At the same time, warning signs and towers must be placed to watch over tourists.

“Another thing might be the use of drones, but in the end the best method is warning signs for tourists,” V/Gov Pichet said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 03 May 2022 - 10:18:10 

Drones wouldn't work in Kamala, as the water is always polluted and has poor visibility.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

German tourist lost in Phuket jungle found safe
Phuket launches ‘Fruit Festival’
Taxi driver denies any intent of sex misconduct
Warning issued over rising suicide rates
Russia steps up Ukraine assault as US warns of annexation
Phuket marks 44 new COVID cases, no deaths
COVID-19 wards start to close
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket welcomes increased arrivals, Navy hazing gets trainer discharged || May 2
American shark expert differs on Phuket barracuda blame
Shanghai residents sent out of city in overnight COVID raids
Thailand hopes to see flights double now Test & Go is gone
Premier League lauds Thai anti-piracy efforts
Barracuda blamed for biting child at Phuket beach
Romance scam sets world record
Norwegian expat, 76, rescued from Phuket house fire

 

Phuket community
Barracuda blamed for biting child at Phuket beach

and btw, actually the biggest Barracuda i ever saw here was around a meter or 120cm. An animal of th...(Read More)

Barracuda blamed for biting child at Phuket beach

Kurt@ we are not part of the sharks food chain which is why divers are rarely bothered underwater , ...(Read More)

Barracuda blamed for biting child at Phuket beach

Barracudas are actually really a bit scary. I am a diving instructor with 3000+ dives on Maldives an...(Read More)

Phuket police to motorbike riders: do not use underpass

I absolutely understand when it comes to smaller bikes and salengs (motorcycles with sidecar) BUT fo...(Read More)

‘Bites were caused by a shark’, confirms PMBC Chief

Drones wouldn't work in Kamala, as the water is always polluted and has poor visibility....(Read More)

Romance scam sets world record

Sadly this is just another prime example of how despicable our species can be. We have the potential...(Read More)

American shark expert differs on Phuket barracuda blame

I guess "American expert" must be an oxymoron for this person. Anyone associated with the ...(Read More)

Barracuda blamed for biting child at Phuket beach

Barracuda are not interested in humans, unless you are stupid enough to swim with shiny jewellery or...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

Bring your family to Phuket for a holiday. Come and enjoy the island of sleaze and corruption. If th...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

And Phuket officials wonder why decent people don't want to come here anymore! One more nail in ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge

 