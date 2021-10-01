BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT project 1m Phuket tourists in 6 months, Romance scams nets B11mn |:| October 1

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT project 1m Phuket tourists in 6 months, Romance scams nets B11mn |:| October 1

PHUKET XTRA - October 1 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Tourism Authority says 1 mn tourists for Phuket in 6 months |:| Phuket Covid update |:| Two arrested over B11mn romance scams |:| Flood risk in Bangkok, provinces along Chao Phraya Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 1 October 2021, 06:14PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

AirAsia to launch Phuket - Chiang Mai flights Oct 16
Rising drug use in Phuket questions policy
Australia readies to reopen, praised as good news for Phuket
Man held for allegedly shooting Din Daeng protester
Public debt to total B2.89trn in fiscal 2022
Phuket marks 188 new COVID cases, no new deaths
French ex-president Sarkozy given second jail term
TAT eyes 1mn Phuket visitors in 6 months
LGBT want to donate blood
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Restaurant booze ban lifted, Dual pricing at hospitals allowed |:| September 30
Nigerian man, Thai woman arrested in Phuket for B11mn romance scams
DSI steps in over Phuket protected forest land spat
Ban on migrant workers leaving island lifted
No overseas fans allowed at 2022 Beijing Olympics
Phuket checkpoint to reopen 24 hours

 

Phuket community
Australia readies to reopen, praised as good news for Phuket

Don't be happy too pre-maturely (don't fool ourselves). So long as the COE policy remains i...(Read More)

Phuket demands reform of COE

Once quarantine is lifted the COE will only be for a COVID test and insurance. The insurance is an u...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

Interesting that no-one wants to compare with polio or smallpox, etc, but now we have thalidomide th...(Read More)

LGBT want to donate blood

It's normal the world over for gay men to be restricted in their eligibility to donate blood. It...(Read More)

TAT eyes 1mn Phuket visitors in 6 months

Until this very moment all TAT expecting/thinking/hoping during the year behind us is just pep talk ...(Read More)

TAT eyes 1mn Phuket visitors in 6 months

All smoke and mirrors and fake news to try to keep the average Thai happy. No tourism for at least ...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Restaurant booze ban lifted, Dual pricing at hospitals allowed |:| September 30

Thai Court allows dual pricing in hospitals. Thai still don't realize that foreigners see this a...(Read More)

Nigerian man, Thai woman arrested in Phuket for B11mn romance scams

Well, one thing for sure, the Phuket 'tight entry provisions' were not as tight as Phuket Of...(Read More)

LGBT want to donate blood

Disgusting that they are discriminated against like this, especially in a country that has such a hi...(Read More)

DSI steps in over Phuket protected forest land spat

Last encroachment check happening was 1 years ago. Investigae DSI now first, Perhaps the officials h...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Thai Residential
EPL predictions

 