1- Tourism Authority: 1 million Phuket tourists by Q1 2022
PHUKET XTRA - October 1 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Tourism Authority says 1 mn tourists for Phuket in 6 months |:| Phuket Covid update |:| Two arrested over B11mn romance scams |:| Flood risk in Bangkok, provinces along Chao Phraya Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 1 October 2021, 06:14PM
Don't be happy too pre-maturely (don't fool ourselves). So long as the COE policy remains i...(Read More)
Once quarantine is lifted the COE will only be for a COVID test and insurance. The insurance is an u...(Read More)
Interesting that no-one wants to compare with polio or smallpox, etc, but now we have thalidomide th...(Read More)
It's normal the world over for gay men to be restricted in their eligibility to donate blood. It...(Read More)
Until this very moment all TAT expecting/thinking/hoping during the year behind us is just pep talk ...(Read More)
All smoke and mirrors and fake news to try to keep the average Thai happy. No tourism for at least ...(Read More)
Thai Court allows dual pricing in hospitals. Thai still don't realize that foreigners see this a...(Read More)
Well, one thing for sure, the Phuket 'tight entry provisions' were not as tight as Phuket Of...(Read More)
Disgusting that they are discriminated against like this, especially in a country that has such a hi...(Read More)
Last encroachment check happening was 1 years ago. Investigae DSI now first, Perhaps the officials h...(Read More)
