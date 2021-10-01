BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 188 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 188 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 30) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 11,116.

By The Phuket News

Friday 1 October 2021, 09:00AM

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at nearly 11pm, reported no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 75. Of those, 55 deaths have occurred since Sept 4.

Meanwhile, the 188 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,391, as follows:

  • Sept 24 - 225 new cases
  • Sept 25 - 219 new cases
  • Sept 26 - 193 new cases
  • Sept 27 - 184 new cases
  • Sept 28 - 187 new cases
  • Sept 29 - 195 new cases
  • Sept 30 - 188 new cases

The current total of 11,116 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 26 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 116 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 4,652 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 102 from the 4,550 reported the day before.

The report also marked 6,615 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 86 more than the 6,529 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 12 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by 13, from 1,971 to 1,984.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,360 beds available for COVID patients (-130 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell by 53, from 4,039 to 3,986 ‒ with the 3,986 beds occupied representing 62.67% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

The number of hospital beds reported as remaining available also decreased, by 17, from 2,451 to 2,374 ‒ with the 2,374 beds available representing 37.33% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change since Sept 15 report), 376 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 260 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (zero change from yesterday).

The PPHO no longer issues an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The most recent map was posted publicly on Sept 16. It was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm on Sept 14, and was the first daily report to mark five COVID deaths on the one day.

