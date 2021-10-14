|
PHUKET XTRA - October 14 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Thailand reopening to include handful of destinations |:| Curfew shortened in some provinces, Lisa Blackpink invited to Phuket |:| Phuket Vegetarian Festival 2021 |:| Phuket COVID Update |:| Tar balls return to Phuket beaches Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 14 October 2021
