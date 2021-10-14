BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 156 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 156 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 12) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 13,309.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthdeathtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 12:11am today, reported one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infection among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 91. After 55 COVID deaths in September, the latest two deaths mark 16 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 156 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,135, as follows:

  • Oct 7 - 158 new cases
  • Oct 8 - 161 new cases
  • Oct 9 - 162 new cases
  • Oct 10 - 164 new cases
  • Oct 11 - 169 new cases
  • Oct 12 - 165 new cases
  • Oct 13 - 156 new cases

The current total of 13,309 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 29 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 149 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,122 people were under medical care or supervision, 225 fewer than the 3,347 reported the day before.

The report also marked 10,253 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 380 more than the 9,873 reported yesterday.

Thanyapura

The report recorded 70 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 1,694.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,650 beds available for COVID patients (zero change since Oct 7).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 3,280 to 3,250 (-30 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,250 beds occupied representing 48.87% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 3,370 to 3,400 (+30 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,400 beds available representing 51.13% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 33 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (-5 from yesterday), 365 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 293 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+5 from yesterday).

