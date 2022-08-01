Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Sword vs gun in Phuket altercation, High-rolling gambling den raid || August 1

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Sword vs gun in Phuket altercation, High-rolling gambling den raid || August 1

PHUKET XTRA - August 1 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 1 August 2022, 07:54PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard
LAAB jabs now available
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
Phuket marks 10 new COVID cases, one death
Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled
Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach
Zelensky urges evacuation of Ukraine’s frontline Donetsk
Thai Airways to relaunch Jeddah flights
Phuket Opinion: The misguided tour
Chinese-Australian man accused of killing mother in condo
Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, no deaths
45 COVID cases identified at Phuket home for the elderly
US seeks to dampen China fury on Pelosi’s potential Taiwan trip
Thailand ‘has highest number of wild tigers in Southeast Asia’
South Korean carriers resume flights to Phuket

 

Phuket community
Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard

why was it open still at 5am ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

9 Signs of Incompetent Management: Declining profits, High turnover, Overconfidence, Inadequate qual...(Read More)

Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

As always the usual suspects are blaming Thailand for everything. Even the most reckless foreign fo...(Read More)

Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

Another classic case of tourists coming to enjoy the tropical beaches, but end up going home in a bo...(Read More)

Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket

@Christsweet. Check the ongoing legal case....(Read More)

Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard

@Fascinated. In case some hoodlum with a metre long sword starts acting up....(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

'Disaster'? No one died or was even injured. The pilot has reasons for waiting probably as ...(Read More)

Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard

One key thing missing here- why was a security guard at a pub armed in the first placce?...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Please point out where it says "all passengers must be evacuated immediately if the plane slid...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

During such a airdraft disaster the first thing to do is by al means a very fast aircraft evacuation...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BDO Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket

 