Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

PHUKET: A Vietnamese mother and daughter on holiday in Phuket drowned in strong surf at Nai Thong Beach this morning (July 31).

tourismmarineSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 31 July 2022, 03:44PM

Photo: Sakhu Police

Photo: Sakhu Police

Police reported they were called to the beach at 8:50am after the mother and daughter* had already been rushed to Thalang Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Staff at a nearby hotel on the beachfront reported that the mother and daughter, along with one other person described by police in their report as a friend, went swimming in the strong waves at about 7:30am.

Staff said they waved at the tourists and tried to warn them to get out of the water, but their pleas were ignored.

According to the police report, lifeguards at the beach said they patrolled the beach only from 8am to 6pm, inferring that the incident happened before they arrived. Lifeguards added that they have two lifeguard stations on the beach.

However, the police report also noted that CPR was performed on the beach and while the mother and daughter were rushed to Thalang Hospital.

The lifeguards also pointed out that the mother and daughter were swimming where red ‘no swimming’ flags were posted, although according to the police report the incident appeared to have happened before lifeguards arrived.

Thalang Police said that the Vietnamese embassy in Bangkok had been notified of the incident, and that police were awaiting instructions from the family as to what it is be done with the bodies of the mother and daughter.

The police concluded with the note: “Nai Thon Beach has strong waves and red flags are placed along the beach. There is a sign saying ‘Dangerous. Do not swim more than 20 meters from the shore.’

“When tourists swim [in dangerous areas], lifeguards will blow the whistle to prompt tourists to get out of the water immediately.”

* Later identified as Hoang Hai Van, 52, and her daughter Nguyen Chuc An, 16.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled
Zelensky urges evacuation of Ukraine’s frontline Donetsk
Thai Airways to relaunch Jeddah flights
Phuket Opinion: The misguided tour
Chinese-Australian man accused of killing mother in condo
Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, no deaths
45 COVID cases identified at Phuket home for the elderly
US seeks to dampen China fury on Pelosi’s potential Taiwan trip
Thailand ‘has highest number of wild tigers in Southeast Asia’
South Korean carriers resume flights to Phuket
Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket
Firearms seized in Chalong, Rawai drug raids
Navy asks women not to wear bikinis on its beaches
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, one deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops on Bangla cannabis stroll, Bangkok home to 2nd monkeypox case || July 29

 

Phuket community
Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

The disaster handling by crew and 'rescue services' was a bigger disaster than the disaster ...(Read More)

Thailand ‘has highest number of wild tigers in Southeast Asia’

Sir Burr, Can you read the article before you give wrong comments. India have fae more Tigers bu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The misguided tour

@Maverick, you are right about Qatar. However, Expo-2028 is a different 'smaller' thing. The...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The misguided tour

@timothy - this is clearly not the place for you buddy ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The misguided tour

So what ! Every potential site for this Expo will sugar coat the official tour, do you believe that ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The misguided tour

It would have been a very different experience had they arrived without prior notification. Arrive a...(Read More)

South Korean carriers resume flights to Phuket

Kurt, China is not in Korea....(Read More)

Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket

Is Thailand still accepting the russian ruble as a currency? Due to world wide sanctions it is hard ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The misguided tour

great article for once and yes the taxi issue will still be there, for now btw i only use InDriver a...(Read More)

Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket

Reuters reports Russia has just defaulted on debt for the first time in 24 years- its banks are cut ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
CBRE Phuket
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Fastship Phuket
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 