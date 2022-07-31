Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

PHUKET: A Vietnamese mother and daughter on holiday in Phuket drowned in strong surf at Nai Thong Beach this morning (July 31).

tourismmarineSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 31 July 2022, 03:44PM

Photo: Sakhu Police

Police reported they were called to the beach at 8:50am after the mother and daughter* had already been rushed to Thalang Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Staff at a nearby hotel on the beachfront reported that the mother and daughter, along with one other person described by police in their report as a friend, went swimming in the strong waves at about 7:30am.

Staff said they waved at the tourists and tried to warn them to get out of the water, but their pleas were ignored.

According to the police report, lifeguards at the beach said they patrolled the beach only from 8am to 6pm, inferring that the incident happened before they arrived. Lifeguards added that they have two lifeguard stations on the beach.

However, the police report also noted that CPR was performed on the beach and while the mother and daughter were rushed to Thalang Hospital.

The lifeguards also pointed out that the mother and daughter were swimming where red ‘no swimming’ flags were posted, although according to the police report the incident appeared to have happened before lifeguards arrived.

Thalang Police said that the Vietnamese embassy in Bangkok had been notified of the incident, and that police were awaiting instructions from the family as to what it is be done with the bodies of the mother and daughter.

The police concluded with the note: “Nai Thon Beach has strong waves and red flags are placed along the beach. There is a sign saying ‘Dangerous. Do not swim more than 20 meters from the shore.’

“When tourists swim [in dangerous areas], lifeguards will blow the whistle to prompt tourists to get out of the water immediately.”

* Later identified as Hoang Hai Van, 52, and her daughter Nguyen Chuc An, 16.