Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Suspect arrested after 10 years, Airport taxi driver drug tests, Old Phuket Town Fest || January 26

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Suspect arrested after 10 years, Airport taxi driver drug tests, Old Phuket Town Fest || January 26

PHUKET XTRA - January 26 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 26 January 2023, 06:39PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Weekend of fun ahead at the Phuket Old Town Festival
Myanmar opium farming booming after coup: UN
Russian suffering bipolar disorder found hanged in Rawai
After 10 years, suspect arrested for Phuket tourist business attack, arson
TAT preps B1.9bn promotion
Phuket airport spotlights taxi driver drug tests
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-Immigration commanders face bribery charges, Phuket taxi drivers, Electric discount || January 25
Kathu aims ’To Be Number One’ in road safety
Phuket taxi, van, tuk-tuk, bus drivers complain of unfair competition
Grief grips Asian Americans after California mass shootings
Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges
B28mn renovation of historic Chartered Bank manager’s house nears completion
Aussie arrivals nearly 90% pre-COVID level
Patong police arrest man, 61, for cocaine on Bangla Rd
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Investigation underway into police escort, Money for all eligible voters in Thailand? || January 24

 

Phuket community
Kathu aims ’To Be Number One’ in road safety

again some spreading rumors and fairy tales about the police of chalong. everyone who is at a checkp...(Read More)

Phuket airport spotlights taxi driver drug tests

Many of these also need to be tested for mental illness and overall mental capacity. The things they...(Read More)

Phuket airport spotlights taxi driver drug tests

As long as the PLTO and their cohorts at the RTP are involved, this is nothing but a toothless dog a...(Read More)

Aussie arrivals nearly 90% pre-COVID level

Then you are to be the exception that proves the rule. ...(Read More)

Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges

@JohnC. Perhaps if you emerged blinking into the daylight once in a while, instead of constantly car...(Read More)

Kathu aims ’To Be Number One’ in road safety

Have they pulled you over? Or were you too busy composing bitter complaints on here? Must be a while...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, van, tuk-tuk, bus drivers complain of unfair competition

No sympathy for them whatsoever- a blight on Phuket. Rude, aggressive, violent and rip-offs. have th...(Read More)

Phuket airport spotlights taxi driver drug tests

Are there any international airports outside of Thailand that charge kickbacks to allow taxis access...(Read More)

Phuket airport spotlights taxi driver drug tests

Sweet service propaganda talks of mr Manat. Still stands the fact that AoT Phuket Airport 'under...(Read More)

Kathu aims ’To Be Number One’ in road safety

The Chalong police is doing her very best at Chalong Circle to show/prove to foreign tourists how op...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket

 