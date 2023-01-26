333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

After 10 years, suspect arrested for Phuket tourist business attack, arson

After 10 years, suspect arrested for Phuket tourist business attack, arson

PHUKET: A man wanted for his role in the assault of a security guard and arson of a snake show and health nutriments business on Sai Ta-iad, Chalong, in 2012 has been arrested in Bangkok and brought to Phuket to face charges.

crimeviolencetourismpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 26 January 2023, 10:27AM

Surachai Thongklip, 42, and his lawyer at Chalong Police Station yesterday (Jan 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Surachai Thongklip, 42, and his lawyer at Chalong Police Station yesterday (Jan 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Surachai Thongklip, 42, was arrested in Bang Krabue Community 14 of Dusit District, Bangkok, at 8pm on Tuesday (Jan 24).

He was taken to Crime Suppression Division Sub-Division 1 headquarters for processing before being brought to Phuket.

Surachai was presented for questioning by Chalong Police at 5pm yesterday (Jan 25). Through his lawyer, Surachai denied any involvement in the crime.

Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Somkiat Sarasit, who heads the Chalong Police Investigation division, has been assigned Surachai’s case.

Lt Col Somkiat said police were continuing their investigation and collecting evidence in order to formally charge Surachai.

Surachai was one of three men wanted for the assault and arson at the popular tourism business ‘Phuket Healthy Nutriment’ in Soi Ta-iad in 2012.

Crime Suppression Division police arrested Suwan Thongpermploy and Yuttana Karmasom in early 2016.

Both of them testified to the Crime Suppression Division police that a former female inspector under the Tourist Police and her husband both masterminded the crime.

The former Tourist Police inspector and her husband were summoned by police, but the Phuket Provincial Prosecutor’s Office decided not to pursue charges.

The assault and arson occurred on April 23, 2012. The security guard, 25-year-old Anuchit Chaitongngam, was found tied up and unconscious in front of Phuket Healthy Nutriment, a tourist attraction on Soi Ta-iad that stages snake shows and sells herbal products.

Mr Anuchit was knocked unconscious in the attack, recorded by CCTV showing four masked men involved in the crime. He suffered serious injury to his head and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment.

CCTV footage showed that after disabling the guard, the four men broke into the building and set fire to several parts of it.

The fire caused an estimated B20 million in damage to the reception area, herb shops and various pieces of furniture.

After interviewing the owner and staff of Phuket Healthy Nutriment, police said they believed a business conflict with a competitor was probably behind the arson attack.

At that time, the company had already been serving tourists for almost 20 years, attracting more than 500 tourists a day, most of them Chinese.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Weekend of fun ahead at the Phuket Old Town Festival
Myanmar opium farming booming after coup: UN
Russian suffering bipolar disorder found hanged in Rawai
TAT preps B1.9bn promotion
Phuket airport spotlights taxi driver drug tests
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-Immigration commanders face bribery charges, Phuket taxi drivers, Electric discount || January 25
Kathu aims ’To Be Number One’ in road safety
Phuket taxi, van, tuk-tuk, bus drivers complain of unfair competition
Grief grips Asian Americans after California mass shootings
Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges
B28mn renovation of historic Chartered Bank manager’s house nears completion
Aussie arrivals nearly 90% pre-COVID level
Patong police arrest man, 61, for cocaine on Bangla Rd
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Investigation underway into police escort, Money for all eligible voters in Thailand? || January 24
COVID-19 vaccine available for foreigners nationwide

 

Phuket community
Aussie arrivals nearly 90% pre-COVID level

Then you are to be the exception that proves the rule. ...(Read More)

Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges

@JohnC. Perhaps if you emerged blinking into the daylight once in a while, instead of constantly car...(Read More)

Kathu aims ’To Be Number One’ in road safety

Have they pulled you over? Or were you too busy composing bitter complaints on here? Must be a while...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, van, tuk-tuk, bus drivers complain of unfair competition

No sympathy for them whatsoever- a blight on Phuket. Rude, aggressive, violent and rip-offs. have th...(Read More)

Phuket airport spotlights taxi driver drug tests

Are there any international airports outside of Thailand that charge kickbacks to allow taxis access...(Read More)

Phuket airport spotlights taxi driver drug tests

Sweet service propaganda talks of mr Manat. Still stands the fact that AoT Phuket Airport 'under...(Read More)

Kathu aims ’To Be Number One’ in road safety

The Chalong police is doing her very best at Chalong Circle to show/prove to foreign tourists how op...(Read More)

11 burned to death in Korat van crash

Do Van drivers have periodic medical check ups? Did the Van have periodical technical check ups? Was...(Read More)

Phuket airport spotlights taxi driver drug tests

Instead of random testing which can easily be cheated on, why not make it mandatory they EVERY drive...(Read More)

Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges

Is there such a thing in this country as an honest person in uniform? Just curious.......(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket

 