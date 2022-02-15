|
|
PHUKET XTRA - February 15 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Old Phuket Provincial Hall to become arts, culture centre? |:| Alcohol ban on Wednesday |:| Surrogacy amendments considered |:| Experts worried over Thailand’s low birth rate Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 15 February 2022, 07:25PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
This survey begs for a gender breakdown, please. ...(Read More)
11mm? That's enormous and no mere handgun. That windshield should be obliterated....(Read More)
When you look at Covid as a money making enterprise, it's easy to understand why mask rules are...(Read More)
Yes people are made 'happy' by viewing fabric samples. Really? I suggest handing out cash or...(Read More)
Over 6000 imported cases in 45 days and tourists are openly flouting indoor mask rules. Big, loud p...(Read More)
Since when does distance preclude DUI? Rainy, late on Phuket roads, the most dangerous driving situ...(Read More)
More gun crime in Phuket- Yippee Ki-Yay. I am fairly sure a reconciliation is not on the horizon....(Read More)
Kurt, the Phuketians get 10x the attention that tourists and expats do. It is after all, their count...(Read More)
Kurt, that won't bring the poor woman back will it. A little sympathy is in order surely? Even f...(Read More)
Why should we care? Why not celebrate?...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.