Phuket police warn over alcohol ban

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong has warned venue operators that police will be on patrol to ensure the ban on the sale of alcohol from midnight tonight will be upheld.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 February 2022, 01:05PM

The ban on the sale of alcohol will start at midnight tonight (00:01 Feb 16) and conclude at midnight tomorrow night (23:59, Feb 16). Image: The Phuket News / file

The warning came as the Phuket Provincial Police this morning issued a reminder that the sale of alcohol is banned during the 24 hours of Feb 16 as required by law for the Buddhist religious holiday Makha Bucha tomorrow (Feb 16).

As such, the sale of alcohol is banned from midnight tonight (00:01, Feb 16) through midnight tomorrow night (23:59, Feb 16).

Phuket police will be on patrol, Maj Gen Sermphan confirmed.

“In fact, we are checking every day as under current provincial requirements alcohol may not be sold after midnight,” he told The Phuket News.

The notice this morning was issued by Pol Col Witchayakorn Nichanworn, Deputy Spokesman of the Royal Thai Police.

Col Witchayakorn pointed out that the sale of alcohol on Makha Bucha day was prohibited by law.

“This is considered an important Buddhist day, and according to the announcement of the Office of the Prime Minister (No. 3) B.E. 2558, it is prohibited for anyone to sell alcoholic beverages [during this day], except for specific sales, namely duty free shops inside international airport buildings,” he said.

“Failure to do so is an offense under Section 39 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act B.E. 2551, which prescribes [penalties] of a term of imprisonment of not more than six months. or a fine of not more than B10,000, or both,” he added.

“In this regard, Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, the national police chief, has issued a written order to all police stations to alert all types of merchants, including shops in the community, convenience stores, mall restaurants ‒ to refrain from selling all kinds of alcoholic beverages. both wholesale and retail,” Col Witchayakorn said.

“The ban is throughout the kingdom, 24 hours a day, i.e. after 24.00 on the night of 15 Feb 2022 until 24.00 on the night of 16 Feb 2022,” he added.

Police chiefs were ordered to organise patrols “to inspect the places where there may be a violation of the law”, including restaurants for breakfast, karaoke venues, and restaurants beside the road, at bus stations, train stations and petrol stations, he added.

Police were to to strictly enforce the ban, Col Witchayakorn noted.

“At present, there is still an epidemic situation of the COVID-19 infectious disease. Police officers in all areas are to continue to adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health,” he added.

“As for the merit making on Makha Bucha Day in the New Normal era, people can use online social channels, and exercise caution by choosing ways that are reliable, safe and inspected, together with helping watch over society and the community to be safe,” Col Witchayakorn said.

“If an illegal act is found people can call to report clues at hotlines 191 and 1599, 24 hours a day. The Royal Thai Police would like to thank you for spreading the news,” he concluded.