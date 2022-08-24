Another motorbike rider killed after ‘falling asleep’
Fisherman knocked overboard found safe on uninhabited island
International surfing comp at Phuket Beach Festival kicks off at Kata
Wednesday 24 August 2022, 10:39PM
Another motorbike rider killed after ‘falling asleep’
Fisherman knocked overboard found safe on uninhabited island
International surfing comp at Phuket Beach Festival kicks off at Kata
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Sorry, but I don't believe any motorbike..falling asleep...scenario. That is just a new RTP fant...(Read More)
Great vid on You Tube "13 Lost: Untold Story..." Reymenant tells how when he told the Br...(Read More)
Sea Air Land Productions on You Tube have captioned vids with a lot of RTN Seal footage - Seems a co...(Read More)
2 years back a drunk Thai man rattled my door at lunchtime demanding 'we f*ck now..' but to...(Read More)
... and beautiful reservoirs is always a 'good time. Quite opposite of what we read in BP, about...(Read More)
Pascale's personal insinuating reaction made it needed to derail my comment. I wrote: Already i...(Read More)
RTP to busy to catch up with brown pockets refilling after 2 years of (Covid-) stop. No interest in ...(Read More)
Says a lot about how unpopular this person really is. Why is it sad old men will do anything to hang...(Read More)
prosecute the house of this mfkr, at least. and make him serve 3-5 . He knows what they do with rapi...(Read More)
Police asked her if she wanted to drop the charge? How sad is that! In other words 'go away and ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.