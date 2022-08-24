Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

International surfing comp at Phuket Beach Festival kicks off at Kata

International surfing comp at Phuket Beach Festival kicks off at Kata

SURFING: More than 100 surfers from throughout Southeast Asia have converged at Kata Beach to take part in the International Surfing Competition being held as part of the Phuket Beach Festival.

Surfing
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 August 2022, 01:20PM

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

Photo: Mike Eijansantos

« »

The event began yesterday (Aug 23), marking the start of five days of surfing competition with 110 surfers in total competing in combined shortboard and longboard divisions.

The Men’s Shortboard division yesterday completed 12 heats of Round 1 in two- to three-foot surf with onshore winds, with the event broadcast live to a worldwide audience and enjoyed by a crowd of locals and tourists on the sand.

John Mark Tokong, who hails from Cloud 9 in the Philippines, put up a great performance posting the highest combined heat score of 13.88 points (out of a possible 20), with a 6.25 for his first score and a 7.63 for his second.

During an interview the Siargao local said, “During my heat the waves were good, and I like surfing in beach breaks because the waves pretty much break everywhere, which makes it more challenging. I haven’t competed for a while, so I’m so stoked to win my first heat.

“I’m so lucky to be here in Phuket and to be invited to this competition. I’m very thankful because actually it’s my first time here. I love the place, especially the locals and the food,” he added.

Another standout was Malaysian surfer Mohd Nazrin ‘Yen’ Nasruddin from Cherating, Malaysia, a participant in the 2019 SouthEast Asian Games. The crowd, the judges and the commentators were impressed by his performance, as the crafty goofyfooter handily won his heat.

Barketek

The familiarity of Kata beach to the Malaysian surfers may give them an edge in this competition.  “We have a lot of friends here in Phuket. We always come here to Phuket to train and join surfing competitions,” said Yen. 

During an interview, the coach and secretary of Persatuan Luncur Ombak Malaysia Azmi Yusoff explained that they are dedicating a lot of support and resources towards training Malaysian surfers by getting them to as many surfing competitions in Asia as possible.

“Currently, we do national surfing competitions in Malaysia, as we have five states in our country that are actively involved in organizing local competitions in their particular locations every year to help promote surfing and establish rankings among Malaysian surfers,” said Yusoff.

In addition to Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, there are also competitors from Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Russia, Brazil, Myanmar and Israel.

The event can be viewed live each day on https://www.youtube.com/c/AsianSurfCo and all the scores as well as the schedule is on Live Heats at https://www.liveheats.com/events/40439/schedule

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Luang cave survivor receives UK football scholarship
Lift off for ten Hag as United beat Liverpool
Man City fightback denies Newcastle, Mendy howler rocks Chelsea
Usyk shatters Joshua by split decision in heavyweight rematch
Arsenal power into first place, Kane makes history
Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man Utd
Louise shines on US golf tour
Local Lions lay down challenge to Vagabonds
International Karate tournament to kick off in Phuket
Somyot sets sights on spots at World Cup and Olympics
New F1 motors and fuel for 2026
Nunez red card costs Liverpool more ground in draw with Palace
Nitithorn shrugs off pressure to win International Series Singapore
Man Utd battered by Brentford as Man City, Arsenal maintain perfect start
Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

 

Phuket community
Hero behind the scenes - Interview with cave diver, Maksym Polejaka

Great vid on You Tube "13 Lost: Untold Story..." Reymenant tells how when he told the Br...(Read More)

Luang cave survivor receives UK football scholarship

Sea Air Land Productions on You Tube have captioned vids with a lot of RTN Seal footage - Seems a co...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

2 years back a drunk Thai man rattled my door at lunchtime demanding 'we f*ck now..' but to...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

... and beautiful reservoirs is always a 'good time. Quite opposite of what we read in BP, about...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

Pascale's personal insinuating reaction made it needed to derail my comment. I wrote: Already i...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

RTP to busy to catch up with brown pockets refilling after 2 years of (Covid-) stop. No interest in ...(Read More)

Shipping containers block approach to Government House

Says a lot about how unpopular this person really is. Why is it sad old men will do anything to hang...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

prosecute the house of this mfkr, at least. and make him serve 3-5 . He knows what they do with rapi...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

Police asked her if she wanted to drop the charge? How sad is that! In other words 'go away and ...(Read More)

Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians

Don't blame drivers for the poor condition of Phuket roads. Water sits in potholes and low spots...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 