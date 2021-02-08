BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Supermum’ turtle spotted! Free vaccine for all in Thailand? || February 8

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Supermum’ turtle spotted! Free vaccine for all in Thailand? || February 8

PHUKET XTRA - February 8 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Everyone in Thailand to get free vaccine |:| ’Supermum’ turtle is back, while green turtle dies |:| Ex-cop murderer found after 10 years |:| Thailand COVID surpass 23,000 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 8 February 2021, 07:35PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tourism industry leaders pitch for targeted campaigns to boost domestic tourism
Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations
Foreign man, believed Russian, in ICU after slashing own neck with knife
‘Supermum’ leatherback turtle lays eggs at Thai Muang
South Africa suspends AstraZeneca jab launch over study
PM defends vaccine rollout in podcast
Chinese New Year ‘could lead to spread of bug’
Health chiefs reject serum passport idea
Thousands rally again in Myanmar against military coup
Handout eligibility reassessed
Large green turtle found dead
Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets
Phuket soft drinks truck goes up in flames
Phuket has had ‘huge impact’ from COVID, screening imperative, says Vice Governor
King cobra warning after fourth snake, five metres long, caught in Pa Khlok

 

Phuket community
Brady’s magnificent seven as Bucs beat Chiefs in Super Bowl

Demonstrates that for a quarterback to be successful, the rest of the team has to play very well. K...(Read More)

South Africa suspends AstraZeneca jab launch over study

Because lets not forget that COVID is really just a particularly potent mutation of the flu virus. S...(Read More)

Chinese New Year ‘could lead to spread of bug’

I would like to know how many fines have been issued for not wearing a mask, very few if any I think...(Read More)

Health chiefs reject serum passport idea

Yes you do the right thing Mr Karnkawinpong, they don’t now how long time every vaccine holds. And...(Read More)

AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia

Why, when something 'civilian' at high level is happening we always have to see high ranking...(Read More)

AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia

I am reading complicated miss-handling management of vaccines by Thai officialdom. One thing is clea...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

Hi JSombra, The 'beach clearing' has been completed long time ago. Nothing left of the Phuke...(Read More)

Chinese New Year ‘could lead to spread of bug’

As many Thai are Chinese rooted, you may expect a spike in Covid-19 infections within 2-3 weeks afte...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

...(Read More)

King donates two tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation

Thank you very, very much, Your Majesty!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Brightview Center
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Benihana Phuket
Art-Tec Design

 