BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chinese New Year ‘could lead to spread of bug’

Chinese New Year ‘could lead to spread of bug’

THAILAND: The Public Health Ministry has expressed concerns about the possible risk of COVID-19 transmission when families reunite to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year this week.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafetytourism
By Bangkok Post

Monday 8 February 2021, 07:58AM

No contact: A man has his temperature scanned at the entrance to the Song Klong Wat Taling Chan floating market in Bangkok. The market reopened after COVID-19 restrictions were eased although not many shoppers have returned. Photo: Bangkok Post.

No contact: A man has his temperature scanned at the entrance to the Song Klong Wat Taling Chan floating market in Bangkok. The market reopened after COVID-19 restrictions were eased although not many shoppers have returned. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Chawetsan Namwat, director of the emergency disease and health hazards control division under the Department of Disease Control, on Saturday (Feb 6) emphasised the importance of strict social distancing during family gatherings.

He advised families to celebrate safely by using video calls to reduce physical contact, especially with the elderly who are among at-risk groups.

“People are advised to wear face masks when talking, or use chat applications with video call features to reduce physical contact,” he said.

Dr Chawetsan also offered assurances about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines to be rolled out this year, but noted the arrival of vaccines did not not mean the pandemic would end.

The public would still have to comply with disease control measures until herd immunity is acquired, he said. He said active case-finding would continue even though the number of COVID-19 cases has begun to drop.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) yesterday reported 237 new coronavirus cases, for an accumulated total of 23,371 since the pandemic began a year ago.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 79.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Panprapa Yongtrakul said authorities were stepping up surveillance in the deep South after 3,391 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Malaysia on Saturday.

Ninety-one cases were found in Kedah, 92 in Perak and 58 in Kelantan.

Dr Panprapa said the situation in Tak’s Mae Sot district was also worrying after 11 people from seven families tested positive. They were linked to a 75-year-old infected man.

Tak provincial authorities declared Mae Sot district a maximum control zone following the spike, banning large gatherings of people and requiring those arriving from Mae Sot to quarantine for 14 days.

Thanyapura

Muted celebrations 

Meanwhile, Thais in Beijing are expecting muted Chinese New Year celebrations this year with the return of COVID-19 to their homeland weighing heavily on their minds.

Siwattra Sinphasutadol, a 43-year-old China Media Group official, told the Bangkok Post that the number of Thais in Beijing and nearby cities had fallen dramatically recently - down to just 100 or even fewer, she estimated.

“Thai students who returned to Thailand during last year’s Chinese New Year have not come back due to the border restrictions and have had to take online classes instead.

“Many of them didn’t have the chance move their belongings from where they were staying,” she said, adding that even the Royal Thai Embassy’s celebration on Dec 5, which is usually a prominent event for Thais, was also scaled down last year and far fewer Thais attended.

Even for Chinese nationals, the New Year celebrations are expected to be muted this year. No feasts or parties will be held in public. Tourist spots including public parks are selling tickets online and the number of visitors to each venue has been limited.

While Feb 11-17 will be a public holiday in China, the government and companies have been encouraging people to stay at home, including free 20GB of free internet data, she said, adding that virtual tours of the country’s attractions were also being promoted.

Supanitch Kunying, a 37-year-old cook who has lived in China for seven years, said normally Thais would gather with close friends and groups of up to few dozen would cook and enjoy meals together.

Those with Chinese partners would visit their boyfriend or girlfriend’s family and enjoy wonton soup together.

However, everyone she knew was planning to be more cautious this year, despite many of them having been vaccinated already.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

goldwing | 08 February 2021 - 11:35:51 

I would like to know how many fines have been issued for not wearing a mask, very few if any I think looking at the number of people not wearing one

Kurt | 08 February 2021 - 08:45:41 

As many Thai are Chinese rooted, you may expect a spike in Covid-19 infections within 2-3 weeks after Chinese New Year. People are advised to use facemask? I thought it is mandatory. The slightest relaxation during CNY will give a enormous set back in virus fighting/control.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations
Foreign man, believed Russian, in ICU after slashing own neck with knife
‘Supermum’ leatherback turtle lays eggs at Thai Muang
South Africa suspends AstraZeneca jab launch over study
PM defends vaccine rollout in podcast
Health chiefs reject serum passport idea
Thousands rally again in Myanmar against military coup
Handout eligibility reassessed
Large green turtle found dead
Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets
Phuket soft drinks truck goes up in flames
Phuket has had ‘huge impact’ from COVID, screening imperative, says Vice Governor
King cobra warning after fourth snake, five metres long, caught in Pa Khlok
Widespread water-supply outages to affect Patong, Karon, Chalong
School director accused of rape now also faces firearms charge

 

Phuket community
Chinese New Year ‘could lead to spread of bug’

I would like to know how many fines have been issued for not wearing a mask, very few if any I think...(Read More)

Health chiefs reject serum passport idea

Yes you do the right thing Mr Karnkawinpong, they don’t now how long time every vaccine holds. And...(Read More)

AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia

Why, when something 'civilian' at high level is happening we always have to see high ranking...(Read More)

AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia

I am reading complicated miss-handling management of vaccines by Thai officialdom. One thing is clea...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

Hi JSombra, The 'beach clearing' has been completed long time ago. Nothing left of the Phuke...(Read More)

Chinese New Year ‘could lead to spread of bug’

As many Thai are Chinese rooted, you may expect a spike in Covid-19 infections within 2-3 weeks afte...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

...(Read More)

King donates two tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation

Thank you very, very much, Your Majesty!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

Kurt, You obviously have nit been to Phuket for a long time if you think the beach clearing is still...(Read More)

AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia

Its only 62% effective. A failed AU Govt waste of taxpayers money too ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Benihana Phuket
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 