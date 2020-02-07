THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stifling the Phuket virus panic? Thailand snow sculpture champs! || February 7

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stifling the Phuket virus panic? Thailand snow sculpture champs! || February 7

PHUKET XTRA - February 7 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Vachira Hospital aims to stifle Phuket virus panic |:| Tourist acquitted in katoey death |:| 1 dead in airport accident |:| Man arrested for making schoolgirl porn |:| Thai team wins snow sculpture championship! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 7 February 2020, 06:38PM

Phuket community
Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus

Jor, your losing the plot...again, time for another, longer, vacation, away from the keyboard....(Read More)

Chinese media lavish praise on Thai response to outbreak

Gerry/Jor, have you actually read the article, the reporter basically says nothing, knows less than ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay water shutoff hits private estates, condo projects

...Stick to tropical Phuket, a island that could have enough water supply for population, if there i...(Read More)

Cherng Talay water shutoff hits private estates, condo projects

@Gerry, I have a nice property, indeed not for sale. And certainly no intention to buy another one. ...(Read More)

Phuket remains coronavirus-free, report officials

Rawai Temple still receives bus loads of Chinese Toursists every day. I hope that the teachers at th...(Read More)

Global panic deepens as whistleblower doctor dies, virus death toll rises to at least 638

... And still, Thailand has not closed its borders to people who have been in Mainland China in th...(Read More)

Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus

...keep quiet, you're clueless. ...(Read More)

Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus

When this Minister use the word 'Panic' he doesn't address the nornal thai, the man in t...(Read More)

Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus

Really a load of crap. 1st 'storm' was 'man made' by generals. 2nd storm is a global...(Read More)

Leafy highs: Kratom personal use push under way

k...Keep quite you fool....(Read More)

 

