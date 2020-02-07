Turkish tourist acquitted as Patong ladyboy death ruled ‘accidental’

PHUKET: The Turkish tourist that was being held as a suspect in the death of a Phuket ladyboy who fell from a seventh-floor hotel balcony in Patong has been cleared of any charges.

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Friday 7 February 2020, 04:24PM

Aphinyo Kaewkhaw fell to his death from the seventh-floor of a Patong hotel on Jan 7. His death was ruled as accidental by police and the suspect linked to the case, a Turkish man, has been cleared of any charges. Photo: Aphinyo Kaewkhaw Facebook.

Police confirmed yesterday (Feb 6) that the cause of death was by accidental fall and no blame could be apportioned to the tourist. They added that evidence proved the suspect could not have been directly involved when the incident occurred.

“The Turkish man was not involved with this death,” stated Patong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Jetsada Seangsuree.

“He was in the hotel lobby when the incident happened and therefore cannot be held responsible,” added Lt Col Jetsada.

The incident occurred on the evening of Jan 7 when 28-year-old Thai ladyboy, Aphinyo Kaewkhaw, originally from Songkhla, died as he fell from a seventh-floor balcony at a hotel in Patong (see original story here).

Aphinyo had gone back to the hotel with the Turkish man after they met earlier that evening on Bangla Road in Patong.

A second Turkish man, a friend of the suspect, and another ladyboy, known only as Miss Prisana, also went back to the hotel and stayed in a separate room.

The suspect was showering when he heard his belongings being tampered with and then a door shut. He exited the shower to discover Aphinyo was not in the room and that money had been stolen from his wallet and some of his belongings were missing. Believing Aphinyo to be feeling, he then ran down to reception to report the theft.

It was at this same time that Aphinyo had fallen from the balcony and was lying dead in the forecourt.

Accidental fall

After fleeing the suspect’s room, Aphinyo had ran to the next room, where the second Turkish tourist and Miss Prisana were. Aphinyo then used the balcony of their room to try and escape which is when he fell to his death.

“We investigated with witnesses and checked the CCTV recording from the hotel,” said Lt Col Jetsada.

“The CCTV recording shows the hotel corridor and Aphinyo exiting one room to rush to the other,” he added.

“Death by accidental fall,” is how Lt Col Jetsada described the verdict of the investigation.

“There was no motivation for the deceased to have committed suicide,” he added. “We concluded from the position the body lay and how it would have fallen that it is highly unlikely to be a suicide."

When asked if the cash and valuables the tourist had declared stolen were in Aphinyo’s bag, the police declined to comment.

“We investigated both rooms and there was no evidence of a struggle or any sort of disturbance in either. There is also no suspicion at all attached to Miss Prisana and the second Turkish tourist and they will not be charged,” confirmed Lt Col Jetsada.

Police have informed Aphinyo’s family about the accident.

When asked about the whereabouts of the Turkish man, Lt Col Jetsada replied: "Right now, I don’t know. But he has not been charged and is free."