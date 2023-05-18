Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Speedboat crash that injured 30 tourists now under investigation, Tourist murder in BKK || May 18

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Speedboat crash that injured 30 tourists now under investigation, Tourist murder in BKK || May 18

PHUKET XTRA - May 18 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 18 May 2023, 06:52PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident
Nine dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy
Girl, 9, believed hanged self over waterfall trip
Tour speedboat accident investigation underway
Former Thai embassy clerk arrested for visa fraud
Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Senators mixed on next PM, Tourist trapped in drain is rescued, Phuket crash || May 17
30 injured in tour speedboat accident
Andaman Hotelier expo set to return
Housing market lacks lustre, reports REIC
Governor puts Phuket on show to academics
Tourism operators express hope post-election
Senators slow to warm to Pita’s PM bid
Man in hospital as car slams garbage truck
Cruise liner ‘Mein Schiff 5’ stops off in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

The Governor does not know anything about Phuket Province. He has been appointed as a Governor in Ph...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

A real financial opportunity for all involved hospitals ...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Hey, reading who were present at the meeting, I missed presence of the Admiral who is mostly joining...(Read More)

Former Thai embassy clerk arrested for visa fraud

Oh jeez...just another dishonest Immigration hack gets caught burning 9 Chinese students. If the CSD...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

...negative Phuket tourist image. Very weak remark of weak Chief Pranit, Phuket Marine office, that...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Maybe his brakes failed ??...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

What ever is financial covered by law or Insurance company, the Governor better make sure that his &...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

The so called Captain must be blind or on Drugs. Rewoke his License forever. I really not hope tha...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

This is BS- he has never said 'abolish' but talked about 'reform' the Old Guard are ...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Always a concern when the investigation is left to the police, who view incidents like this as a bon...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
BahtSold
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 