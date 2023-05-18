1- 30 injured in tour speedboat accident, investigation underway
2- Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote
3- No bail for tourist suspected of murder
4- Andaman Hotelier expo set to return
PHUKET XTRA - May 18 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 18 May 2023, 06:52PM
1- 30 injured in tour speedboat accident, investigation underway
2- Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote
3- No bail for tourist suspected of murder
4- Andaman Hotelier expo set to return
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Governor does not know anything about Phuket Province. He has been appointed as a Governor in Ph...(Read More)
A real financial opportunity for all involved hospitals ...(Read More)
Hey, reading who were present at the meeting, I missed presence of the Admiral who is mostly joining...(Read More)
Oh jeez...just another dishonest Immigration hack gets caught burning 9 Chinese students. If the CSD...(Read More)
...negative Phuket tourist image. Very weak remark of weak Chief Pranit, Phuket Marine office, that...(Read More)
Maybe his brakes failed ??...(Read More)
What ever is financial covered by law or Insurance company, the Governor better make sure that his &...(Read More)
The so called Captain must be blind or on Drugs. Rewoke his License forever. I really not hope tha...(Read More)
This is BS- he has never said 'abolish' but talked about 'reform' the Old Guard are ...(Read More)
Always a concern when the investigation is left to the police, who view incidents like this as a bon...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.