Andaman Hotelier expo set to return

Andaman Hotelier expo set to return

PHUKET: Following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andaman Hotelier, the largest hospitality trade event held in Southern Thailand, is set to return in June.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 May 2023, 05:56PM

The return of the event was announced at a press launch at the Central Floresta shopping mall yesterday (May 16).

Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam Present as guest at the press launch, joined by a host of leading tourism and hospital figures from both the public and private sectors.

Present in support of the event were representatives from the Phuket Tourist Association, Southern Thai Hotel Association. the Phuket Hotel Association, the Patong Beach Hotel Association, the Phuket Health Spa Association, the Phuket Personnel Management Club, the Phuket Thai Chefs Association, the Volunteer Chef Association, the Federation of Thai Chefs, the Phuket Andaman Food and Beverage Manager Club and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).

Andaman Hotelier 2023 will be held at the “Mini Convention” centre on Level 2 of the shopping mall on June 16-18.

The event will be open from 10am to 8pm each day, with some 80 booths showcasing hotel-related products at discount prices.

The event will also feature a wide range of activities, including academic seminars, including a discussion on fundraising for business expansion via ICO portals (Initial Coin Offerings).

Laguna Phuket 2023

Also set to return are the event’s well-known professional hotel skills competitions, including a cocktail mixing contest, a robusta coffee workshop and a Mr, Ms & Queen Andaman Hotelier Contest 2023.

To be highlighted at this year’s event are showcasing Thai fish to the world, Thai Wagyu Beef, food safety and food waste reduction, and sustainable hotel design.

As usual, the aim of the activities is “to develop skills and skill standards of hotel and tourism service personnel to world-class excellence.”

This year’s event is sponsored by the TCEB, along with major corporate sponsors Thai Beverage PLC and Haad Thip PLC.

People with enquiries about taking part in Andaman Hotelier 2023 were advised to call 095-2342451, email info@andamanhotelier.com or visit the Andaman Hotelier Facebook page.

