PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Small parties push for legalised gambling, Phuket mom seeks charges over attack || May 19

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Small parties push for legalised gambling, Phuket mom seeks charges over attack || May 19

PHUKET XTRA - May 19 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 19 May 2022, 05:25PM

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Phuket community
Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no deaths

@Kurt And still the infestation rate in many European countries is astonishing high with their supe...(Read More)

Phuket teen violence: Mother seeks charges over attack on disabled girl

People are still getting polio in Thaland ?...(Read More)

Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no deaths

Kurt I just read that article, too. It was actually 5 x more likely to be hospitalized. ...(Read More)

Australian man dies in fall from Patong hotel

Falling out of hotelrooms happens world wide. In Europe people with holiday go far with drugs and al...(Read More)

Make online casinos legal, parties urge

Mr Kovit said that Thailand faces massive national debts. Really? Time for a reaction of the Minist...(Read More)

Phuket teen violence: Mother seeks charges over attack on disabled girl

Why the corrupted RTP don’t react on this first time? Only after news brings this on the news in a...(Read More)

Make online casinos legal, parties urge

...Are probably owned by Thai! Thailand better revise her old dogmatic 'anti stand' as gambl...(Read More)

Make online casinos legal, parties urge

Singapore did give up the 'no-casino' policy. It explores a fine casine on Sentosa Island an...(Read More)

Make online casinos legal, parties urge

Create debt during an economic downturn- classic. The only people to benefit will be loan sharks whi...(Read More)

Make online casinos legal, parties urge

[..to generate revenue in the country] No, to generate revenue for the government coffers is the tru...(Read More)

 

