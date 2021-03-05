PHUKET XTRA - March 5 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Push for vaccine passport |:| Should private firms be allowed to bring in vaccines? |:| Bitcoin accepted in Bangkok cinema |:| ’Commando police’ makes arrest |:| 79 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 5 March 2021, 06:34PM
