PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should private firms be allowed to import vaccines into Thailand? || March 5

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should private firms be allowed to import vaccines into Thailand? || March 5

PHUKET XTRA - March 5 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Push for vaccine passport |:| Should private firms be allowed to bring in vaccines? |:| Bitcoin accepted in Bangkok cinema |:| ’Commando police’ makes arrest |:| 79 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 5 March 2021, 06:34PM

Phuket community
Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

if the vaccine works, why is there a need for quarantine or testing on arrival ? go against WHO and ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

tv will promote vaccine refusal as irresponsible antivaxers. why would the vaccinated worry about t...(Read More)

Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident

I actually agree individual officers should not be speaking to the press but, information should be ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

What is happening is ideal conditions for far more virulent strain to mutate. It's like a scrip...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

DO IT dammit Thailand. i got vaccine & wanna fly Phuket & see my wife as we been separated s...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

What is the test going to show - antibodies? Is that not what the vaccine will help the body produce...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

agreed skip... by the way, most Russians come with families, means children, as there is no vaccine ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

if they are going to test people for covid on arrival, what is the point of the vaccination ? what i...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

Better get everybody on the island vaccinated then. Two way street. Just because you have the vacc...(Read More)

‘Commando police’ arrest Phuket construction worker for stealing gun from policeman 15 years ago

Embarrass a copper and you will be hunted down. Kill a copper and you are free to travel the world. ...(Read More)

 

