BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

PHUKET: The Tourism and Sports Ministry has asked the Public Health Ministry for approval to launch a vaccine passport system in a bid to kick-start the tourism industry this year.

COVID-19tourismeconomicsRussian
By The Phuket News

Friday 5 March 2021, 01:29PM

Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said adopting a vaccine passport or a similar method of enabling foreign tourists to skip quarantine would guarantee at least 5 million foreign visitors to Thailand in 2021. Photo: NNT

Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said adopting a vaccine passport or a similar method of enabling foreign tourists to skip quarantine would guarantee at least 5 million foreign visitors to Thailand in 2021. Photo: NNT

Russian tourists in Phuket will likely be the first to experience the eased quarantine restrictions. Tour agents in Russia say demand is high enough for regular Phuket flights of 300-400 Russian tourists, reports state news agency NNT.

Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said adopting a vaccine passport or a similar method of enabling foreign tourists to skip quarantine would guarantee at least 5 million foreign visitors to Thailand in 2021.

He said the government was waiting for a World Health Organization (WHO) announcement on vaccine passports before issuing the measure, adding that the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) was also discussing a 14-day quarantine that would allow foreign tourists to leave their hotel rooms after just three days of self-isolation.

Mr Pipat said the government has unveiled its “area quarantine” plan to open Thailand to foreign tourists from next month.

Mr Phiphat said area quarantine will be piloted in five provinces popular with foreign tourists – Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani and Chon Buri.

He said after meeting with the Public Health Ministry and 216 tourism operators that tourists will quarantine in their rooms for the first three days and they will be granted access to the whole hotel or resort until their 14-day quarantine ends if they test negative. Then, they will be allowed to travel freely through the quarantine area.

The plan will be operated via 29 travel agencies supervised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), he added.

The “area quarantine” has already been tested in Phuket with the arrival on Feb 21 of Phuket’s first ‘travel bubble’ tourists, who observed a 14-day ‘villa quarantine’ at the five-star Sri Panwa resort on the island’s east coast.

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panapong praised the test, highlighting that the ‘villa quarantine’ was to be deployed elsewhere throughout the country once proven successful.

“At this stage, the villa quarantine has been well organised and it will be used as an example for other hotels across the country to accept foreign tourists

“Thank you to all the officers involved for their cooperation in making everything done very quickly, from the identification-checking process, whereby we had received the information before the tourists arrived on the island, all the way through to taking the tourists to the hotel,” he said.

V/Gov Phichet in his report also pointed out the requirements for implementing a ‘villa quarantine’ ata  resort, including that hotel staff must stay only in the resort area while the tourists are completing their 14-day quarantine. 

“They cannot go outside of the location to ensure confidence for all people,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

LALALA | 05 March 2021 - 16:48:02 

agreed skip... by the way, most Russians come with families, means children, as there is no vaccine approved for children under 16 or 18 yet whats the point for this passport anyway...

skip | 05 March 2021 - 15:48:05 

if they are going to test people for covid on arrival, what is the point of the vaccination ? what is the point of the vaccine passport if you get tested, that very act says the vaccine doesnt work. better to deny the vaccine the arrive and just get tested. oh...bill gates wont make katillions from that  :-)

mgb | 05 March 2021 - 14:55:24 

Better get everybody on the island vaccinated then.  Two way street.  Just because you have the vaccine you may not be immune.  So why take the risk.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should private firms be allowed to import vaccines into Thailand? || March 5
Phuket officials prepare for ‘Clean Province’ contest
Foraging elephants poisoned by paraquat
Navy inspections find no illegal workers on Phuket fishing boats
‘Commando police’ arrest Phuket construction worker for stealing gun from policeman 15 years ago
Dawn raids net nine drug suspects in Rawai
Private firms may get vaccine import nod
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hundreds of sea urchins wash ashore Patong Beach! || March 4
AirAsia ramps up Bangkok-Phuket flights to six a day
Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident
Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development
Five-car pile-up in Darasamut Underpass
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar’s ‘bloodiest’ day since coup
PM takes punt on Songkran
A Quick Introduction to Forex and Forex Brokers

 

Phuket community
Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

agreed skip... by the way, most Russians come with families, means children, as there is no vaccine ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

if they are going to test people for covid on arrival, what is the point of the vaccination ? what i...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

Better get everybody on the island vaccinated then. Two way street. Just because you have the vacc...(Read More)

‘Commando police’ arrest Phuket construction worker for stealing gun from policeman 15 years ago

Embarrass a copper and you will be hunted down. Kill a copper and you are free to travel the world. ...(Read More)

Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident

I'm hard pressed to think of a worse place to have the police manage the case of a fellow cop. ...(Read More)

Uighur author tells of imprisonment and China attacks

The CCP of China is seeing blind. Satellite, internet and reports of escaped people have proven wha...(Read More)

Private firms may get vaccine import nod

I get offered a free flu jab every year through my local health insurance. If they do the same thing...(Read More)

Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development

Another 'weakness' of Koh Maphraro is that the 700 people living there not keep their islan...(Read More)

Private firms may get vaccine import nod

Health Ministry reports 119 cases vaccination side effects. Not saying which brand of vaccin(s). Why...(Read More)

Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development

The weakness of the island, the local transport, indeed could be resolved, but it will NOT! Phuket i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
QSI Cooking 2021
Lean On Me Live Fest
UWC Thailand

 