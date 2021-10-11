|
|
PHUKET XTRA - October 11 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Kla Party makes an elected Phuket Governor official party policy |:| Phuket Vegetarian Festival continues |:| Phuket COVID Update |:| MorChana tracking app expands |:| Random Covid testing for students Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 11 October 2021, 07:27PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
So why not do the same for international tourists ?...(Read More)
Foreign tourists choose countries where they like to have holiday. Thailand can't effort the l...(Read More)
Other countries wasted tax payers money on these platforms a year ago and they're now made obsol...(Read More)
Wait, it already had location tracking. Do we take it from "expanded" that it didn't w...(Read More)
@Madeinswiss, a peace minded decision. of you. Now arriving foreign tourists in Thailand are just no...(Read More)
What a brave new world! Huxley and Orwell were right. How long until AI knows what we're thinkin...(Read More)
Thai Officialdom not understands that foreign tourists from democratic countries not want to be trac...(Read More)
Hundred of venues on Bangla Rd? Wow. Is 'red light Bangla' not given to much credit, as of t...(Read More)
...Anyway, if a COE was provided in Sweden to these 54 Thai than we know now that is is not of any v...(Read More)
@BobTB, if these 54 got a COE in Sweden than the Thai Embassy has to explain something. Are not surp...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.