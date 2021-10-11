BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 164 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 164 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 10) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 12,819.

By The Phuket News

Monday 11 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:36pm, reported two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 87. Of those, 65 deaths have occurred since Sept 4. Twelve of those deaths have been since last Saturday (Oct 2).

Meanwhile, the 164 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,162, as follows:

  • Oct 4 - 177 new cases
  • Oct 5 - 175 new cases
  • Oct 6 - 165 new cases
  • Oct 7 - 158 new cases
  • Oct 8 - 161 new cases
  • Oct 9 - 162 new cases
  • Oct 10 - 164 new cases

The current total of 12,819 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 28 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 142 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,663 people were under medical care or supervision, 71 fewer than the 3,734 reported the day before.

The report also marked 9,230 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 235 more than the 8,995 reported yesterday.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The report recorded 29 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by 40, from 2,267 to 2307.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,650 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 3,668 to 3,626  (-42 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,626 beds occupied representing 54.53% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 2,982 to 3,024 (+42 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,024 beds available representing 45.47% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 38 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 367 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-4 from yesterday), and 293 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-5 from yesterday).

The PPHO no longer issues an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The most recent map was posted publicly on Sept 16. It was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm on Sept 14, and was the first daily report to mark five COVID deaths on the one day.

