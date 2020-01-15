THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Sentences upheld for teen rapists! Student champs in World Math Olympiad! || January 15

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Sentences upheld for teen rapists! Student champs in World Math Olympiad! || January 15

PHUKET XTRA - January 15 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Student champs in World Math Olympiad! |:| Man arrested for violent robberies |:| Teen rape sentences upheld |:| Baht's moves dodge US watch list |:| Vendors allowed back on BKK streets! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 15 January 2020, 05:10PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Policeman shoots dead robber during knife attack in Phuket Town
Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems
Highways Department targets slow drivers
Chinese tourist nanny drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool as child looks on
Future Forward Party lays out reform for booze producers
17 more parties put under loan spotlight
Power outage to affect Nai Yang
Student, 24, arrested for violent robberies, holding meat cleaver to 10-year-old girl's throat
Poipet border checkpoint on alert for new virus after Thailand scare
'LOL!': China's informal, confrontational Twitter diplomacy
Frenchman detained after lighting cigarette mid-flight to Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stuck jumper rescued! Uncle, nephew caught with 120kg of marijuana? || January 14
German man released from hospital after bitten by ‘big fish’ – or maybe a shark
Tesco purchase tempts CP
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China

 

Phuket community
Slew of brown seaweed washes ashore Patong Beach

"In Patong bay are no under water rocks" Seems like you haven't been there much. Kali...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

Reg" 3 people recently killed..." Yes R,and you know people robbing money from banks and ...(Read More)

DMCR searches for dead whale shark off Coral Island

Jor... once the gases expell, the carcase does indeed sink, there's even documentaries to the fa...(Read More)

Student, 24, arrested for violent robberies, holding meat cleaver to 10-year-old girl's throat

Wow, quite a thai 'student', and a thai coward, seen who he choose to be his thai 'gold...(Read More)

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Jor, climate change makes it hard this moment to talk about thai climate all over Thailand. It is al...(Read More)

Big Joke links gunshots to B2bn airport biometrics project

A gunman fired 8 shots, 2 bullets were recovered. A Sherlock Holmes Police officer believes the othe...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

Yes P. Understand thai are fascinated by gold. They needles even kill for it. Some poke you with s...(Read More)

German man released from hospital after bitten by ‘big fish’ – or maybe a shark

So if you find this shark what are authorities planning on doing with it?...(Read More)

Sirinya’s World: Meanings of the term ‘Farang’ (ฝรั่ง)

It must be quite frustrating for the serial poster being called "farang khi nok" by many ...(Read More)

Govt eyes cyber HQ to combat hacker threat

Haha, this is doomed not to work. Thai Government is cyber wise not functioning. They even can't...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 