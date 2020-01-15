THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Student, 24, arrested for violent robberies, holding meat cleaver to 10-year-old girl's throat

PHUKET: A 24-year-old Phuket student has been arrested for robbing a 77-year-old man of a gold necklace and an amulet in an attack on Monday that saw the elderly man stabbed twice in the hand with a screwdriver.

crimeviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 January 2020, 11:14AM

Paphawin Phonphakdee, 24, is questioned at Phuket Provincial Police Station yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The arrest of Paphawin Phonphakdee was announced at Phuket Provincial Police Station yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Paphawin Phonphakdee, 24, is questioned at Phuket Provincial Police Station yesterday (Jan 14). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The necklace and amulet have been recovered. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Items used in committing the robberies were presented as evidence. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The victim, Sathit Pongthanaphanit, was stabbed twice in the hand by a screwdriver while trying to fend off the robber, who made off with a necklace worth over B100,000 and a “first edition” amulet of revered Phuket monk Luang Por Chaem that Mr Sathit deemed “priceless”. (See story here.)

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced the arrest of Phuket native Paphawin “Wee” Phonphakdee, 24, at a press conference held at Phuket Provincial Police Station yesterday (Jan 14).

Paphawin, a third year management student at Phuket Rajabhat University, was arrested at a house on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town, where police found the clothes and items used to commit the robbery, Gen Rungrote said.

Gen Rungrote told the press that Paphawin had confessed to committing the robbery in order to pay online football gambling debts.

Paphawin had also confessed to robbing Pranom Jordan, 36, in Kathu last Friday (Jan 10), Gen Runrote added.

Speaking at the press conference, Ms Pranom explained that at about 11am on Friday, she and her 10-year-old daughter were walking back to their car parked in front of Kathu Public Park.

“A man, wearing a full-face helmet walked up and grabbed my daughter. He held a meat cleaver to her throat and told me to give him all of my belongings,” she said.

“I gave him one gold necklace from Switzerland and three gold bracelets.” Ms Pranom added.

Gen Rungrote confirmed that Paphawin had been charged with two counts of committing robbery by using a vehicle to flee.

Gen Rungrote also explained that in 2017 Paphawin was arrested by Phuket City Police and charged with possession of a Category 5 drag after he was found in possession of kratom.

Kurt | 15 January 2020 - 12:04:21 

Wow, quite a thai 'student', and a thai coward, seen who  he choose to be his thai 'gold victims'.  ...Using a vehicle to flee....   That is very important! hahahaha  And case all up to a Major General level, impressed. In many countries it ends at police station captain level for a press conference.

