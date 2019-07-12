PHUKET XTRA - July 12 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Second Phuket water crisis? |:| Police warning after minors sexually assaulted |:| Sea rescue exercise simulates actual plane crash |:| Bubble tea too sweet |:| ’Peace walk’ monk returns! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 12 July 2019, 05:47PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)
We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)
“If I didn’t have lifeguards [at Surin Beach] as soon as possible, I would become the focus of b...(Read More)
Why must it be framed authorities are remiss in hiring enough guards? The real travesty is how do th...(Read More)
Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)
I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)
I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)
Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)
The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.