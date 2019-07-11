PHUKET: Region 8 Police have sent out a warning for young girls to be cautious if approached by people claiming to represent a modelling agency seeking models for a photo shoot after receiving complaints of sexual assault.

crimepolicesexSafety

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 11 July 2019, 06:44PM

Region 8 Police warning

Region 8 Police first became aware of the situation on June 30 through social media sites. An investigation team was set up on July 2 and several witnesses have been questioned already.

So far two girls under the age of 18 have filed complaints of assaults happening in Phuket and Phang Nga.

Pol Maj Gen Anucha Romayanant, deputy spokesman for Region 8 Police, told The Phuket News today (July 11) that police have tracked down a suspect – a 30-year-old Thai man – who attended Phuket City Police Station on July 7 for questioning.

The man was subsequently charged with sexual assault of a minor and taking a minor away from their family.

He has denied all charges, Gen Anucha noted.

“We are determined to keep peace in our areas of jurisdiction,” Region 8 Police stated in their announcement.

“We have ordered the surveillance of risk areas where sexual assault may take place.

“If anyone has information that could help, please contact police 24-hours a day on 076-212 129.