PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Salt tax? Senior steals $30K from exchange booth! Major money laundering? || October 17

PHUKET XTRA - October 17 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Patong cops look for foreigner who stole $30K |:| Tax on salty, processed foods proposed |:| Five days to fix eyesore |:| Major drug money laundering operation raided |:| Weather warning for all of South Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 17 October 2019, 05:59PM

