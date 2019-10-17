THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Governor orders officials on alert as weather warning issued for Southern Thailand

Phuket Governor orders officials on alert as weather warning issued for Southern Thailand

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has ordered officials to be prepared for any situations arising from heavy weather following the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today issuing a warning for all of Southern Thailand as storms are expected to lash the east coast of the peninsular on the Gulf of Thailand over the next two days.

weather
By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 October 2019, 04:27PM

The warning came as heavy weather is expected to lash the Southern Thailand's east coast on the Gulf of Thailand. Image: Phuket Met

The TMD warning issued at 11am today (Oct 17) explained that the storm conditions were being brought to Southern Thailand’s Gulf coast by an easterly wind, likely to bring heavy downpours today through Saturday (Oct 17-19).

The warning noted that torrential rainfalls were possible throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat as well as Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

“People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause a flash flood and water runoff,” the warning noted.

All boats operating off Southern Thailand’s Gulf coast were urged to beware rising swells with waves expected to reach up to two metres tall in thundershowers.

The warning today came while Phuket enjoyed blue skies and sunshine as the country entered the first day of its Cool Season. (See story here.)

Regardless, Phuket Governorn Phakaphong today urged people to be prepared for adverse weather.

“Officials need to be ready for any situation and make sure they monitor the situation. Relevant officials should be ready to announce warnings to the public,” Governor Phakaphong said.

“People also should closely monitor weather reports from the government and be aware of the danger of heavy rain, especially those who live in low-lying areas or on hillsides who may be affected by flash floods.

“For those who live in coastal areas and tourists doing seaside activities, be careful of moderate wind waves. Boat operators should proceed with caution and avoid navigation in thunderstorm areas,” he added.

“All officials, please monitor and evaluate the situation in your areas. If something bad happens, evacuate people to safe areas. Officers should be ready to help people at all times,” Governor Phakaphong said.

“If the situation is too severe to handle, inform Phuket Government and the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation by calling 076-21444-4 or the DDPM hotline 1784,” he added.

