PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rider hits power pole, dies || August 29

Monday 29 August 2022, 06:38PM

PHUKET XTRA - August 29 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket
Hosted by: Chris Howson ||

 

1. Motorbike rider killed hits power pole, dies.

2. Firefly resumes Phuket-Penang flights

3. Man denies daughter, 9, taken for stabbing ride along

4. Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Phuket community
Mountain B pub fire claims 22nd life

These poor people. This poor girl has been suffering terribly for over 3 weeks before finally losing...(Read More)

Motorbike rider hits power pole, dies

Now PN should start calling a spade a spade, and stop with this "... A 19-year-old man died aft...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

to get those care packages containing eggs/rice etc. too. The good thing is that those complaining h...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

If someone looking for racists complaining about racism, don't look any further. You find them r...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

@Kurt Your stubbornness to learn something is astonishing. Here epecially for you : T1 is for res...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Maverick, if you are only good at making assumptions, do tell me something I don't know. For onc...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Phuket's lifeblood is ....foreign tourism..... We all know how many thousands thai tourist indus...(Read More)

Mountain B pub fire claims 22nd life

Is Thailand not having a professional specialized burns hospital? How many more victims will die? A...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

As there is no decent public transportation at all on '''high class tourist destination ...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Dear Den has it occurred to you that this may be an attempt to encourage Thais especially young ones...(Read More)

 

