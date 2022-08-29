PHUKET XTRA - August 29 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket
Hosted by: Chris Howson ||
1. Motorbike rider killed hits power pole, dies.
2. Firefly resumes Phuket-Penang flights
3. Man denies daughter, 9, taken for stabbing ride along
Monday 29 August 2022, 06:38PM
PHUKET XTRA - August 29 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket
Hosted by: Chris Howson ||
1. Motorbike rider killed hits power pole, dies.
2. Firefly resumes Phuket-Penang flights
3. Man denies daughter, 9, taken for stabbing ride along
Have a news tip-off? Click here
These poor people. This poor girl has been suffering terribly for over 3 weeks before finally losing...(Read More)
Now PN should start calling a spade a spade, and stop with this "... A 19-year-old man died aft...(Read More)
to get those care packages containing eggs/rice etc. too. The good thing is that those complaining h...(Read More)
If someone looking for racists complaining about racism, don't look any further. You find them r...(Read More)
@Kurt Your stubbornness to learn something is astonishing. Here epecially for you : T1 is for res...(Read More)
Maverick, if you are only good at making assumptions, do tell me something I don't know. For onc...(Read More)
Phuket's lifeblood is ....foreign tourism..... We all know how many thousands thai tourist indus...(Read More)
Is Thailand not having a professional specialized burns hospital? How many more victims will die? A...(Read More)
As there is no decent public transportation at all on '''high class tourist destination ...(Read More)
Dear Den has it occurred to you that this may be an attempt to encourage Thais especially young ones...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.