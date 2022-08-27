Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

PHUKET: Thai tourists visiting Phuket next month will be able to avail a special tourist incentive that allows them unlimited travel around part of the island for free.

tourismpatongtransport

By The Phuket News

Saturday 27 August 2022, 03:30PM

The “Hop-on Hop-off @Phuket” initiative allows all Thai nationals a day pass to ride the Phuket Smart Bus from the airport all along the beaches of the west coast and around to Rawai for the entire month of September without charge.

The route travels from Phuket International Airport to Ban Khian in Thalang, Cherng Talay, Kamala, Patong, Karon, Kata, Saiyuan, Promthep Cape and Rawai then returns the opposite direction.

It allows tourists to visit many of the island’s best beaches and also provides opportunity to walk around and explore other attractions that Phuket has to offer, said officials yesterday (Aug 26) when announcing the scheme.

There is the option to stay on the Smart Bus for the entire duration of the route, which takes approximately two hours, or passengers are free to hop-on and off at any of the designated stops. The service runs every hour from 7:15am until 10:25pm daily.

The only condition is that tickets for the free promotion can only be accessed via selected hotels at which the tourists must stay. A full list of hotels on the island who are participating in supporting the scheme can be found at: https://bit.ly/3dIyTcd

How to get the card:

1. Check the list of participating hotels as per the link above

2. Make a reservation at the hotel (only open to Thai nationals)

3. Register to receive the card

Card information:

1. One day pass with unlimited travel for 24 hours on Phuket Smart Bus

2. Bring the card to the driver to scan. instead of payment (1 ticket / 1 person)

3. Collect tickets at participating hotels between Sept 1-30.

The scheme is supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, Phuket Town Development, Phuket Tourism Industry Association, Phuket Tourism Business Association, Thai Southern Hotels Association, Patong Beach Hotels Association, Kata Beach Hotels Association. Karon and Phuket Smart Bus.