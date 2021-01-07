Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quarantine for all domestic arrivals to Phuket! Deputy PM: Gambling dens DO exist? || January 7

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quarantine for all domestic arrivals to Phuket! Deputy PM: Gambling dens DO exist? || January 7

PHUKET XTRA - January 7 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Quarantine for domestic arrivals to Phuket |:| Phuket officials defend school closures, keeping businesses open |:| Deputy Premier says gambling dens DO exist |:| COVID-19 cases rise by 305 in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 7 January 2021, 06:59PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Teenager arrested for stealing Patong temple donation boxes
Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years
Gambling dens do exist, says Deputy PM Prawit
Phuket officials defend school closures, closing businesses would be too damaging
PM bolsters pledge to give free jabs
Mob storms US Capitol as Trump accused of ‘coup’
‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket
Phuket would suffer harshly under another lockdown, says expert
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket schools closed! Thailand buys 35mn more Covid vaccine shots? || January 6
Phuket flights take a hit amid COVID scare
Tourism banking on health image
WHO virus mission to China in disarray as entry denied
Pub, bar, restaurant COVID-compliance inspections continue
No new restrictions for UK arrivals
Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses

 

Phuket community
Phuket schools ordered closed

As usual, on paper all well arranged. But the practical 'loopholes' are numerous. See for e...(Read More)

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

Finally, as I expected already quite a while, quarantine time in sight for domestic travelers coming...(Read More)

Gambling dens do exist, says Deputy PM Prawit

A police general declines saying how many gambling dens are open in Bangkok. So, he has the knowled...(Read More)

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

How are they going to police home quarantine? Everyone in the house cannot leave for 14 days, dream ...(Read More)

Gambling dens do exist, says Deputy PM Prawit

Complete idiot...(Read More)

Phuket officials defend school closures, closing businesses would be too damaging

Very pragmatic and sensible approach from the new governor and his team - well done...(Read More)

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

What about the people that are at present in ASQ in Bangkok and are directed to Phuket ? Will they ...(Read More)

Phuket flights take a hit amid COVID scare

Do i read it right, that during first 5 days of January there were 5 international flights carrying...(Read More)

Phuket schools ordered closed

Lockdowns and closures only work if everyone follows the rules. The local food delivery clowns are a...(Read More)

Phuket schools ordered closed

Tried using the Thai Chana app but it seems you need an internet connection. So why bother? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Benihana Phuket
K9 Point
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/

 