PHUKET XTRA - June 4 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Bars, karaoke, sports to return in Thailand? |:| 17 new COVID-19 infections in Thailand |:| Police follows drugs lead in Phuket Town murder-suicide Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 4 June 2020, 06:59PM
good luck with tourism with still all beaches closed in phuket. anyhow in spite of this i haven been...(Read More)
"BosysurfNaiHarn" 20 year ago yes, nowadays the beach for the new young demographic touris...(Read More)
Good luck attracting tourists with the beaches closed!...(Read More)
Do I really need to comment? I have my fingers ready to do the counting. I commend the effort. Ho...(Read More)
promoting tourism in phuket with closed beaches and closed airport ............(Read More)
Why would somebody spend money to go to Phuket if you can't go to the beach?...(Read More)
" PhuketGreatTime" What a joke ! There is no great time to expect with current restrictio...(Read More)
Editor, I protest, DeKaaskopp's comment had nothing to do with the article.. we all know what ku...(Read More)
BosysurfNaiHarn, there are many more beautiduf, cleaner, safer beaches than those on Phuket, but wha...(Read More)
Sam85, best to ingorne most of what Jor12 says, he does it to argue, he forgets about dogs biting, f...(Read More)
