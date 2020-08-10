Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protests return! Marathon bans, unbans foreigners! Phuket bankruptcy tipping point? || August 10

PHUKET XTRA - August 10 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Tensions rise with more protests |:| Select Phuket restrictions lifted |:| No new Thailand Covid cases today |:| After calls of xenophobia, race organisers allow foreigners |:| Offices to close to honour Queen Sirikit’s birthday |:| Tipping point: Banks recalling loans pose long-term threat Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 10 August 2020, 07:47PM

