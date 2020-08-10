PHUKET XTRA - August 10 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Tensions rise with more protests |:| Select Phuket restrictions lifted |:| No new Thailand Covid cases today |:| After calls of xenophobia, race organisers allow foreigners |:| Offices to close to honour Queen Sirikit’s birthday |:| Tipping point: Banks recalling loans pose long-term threat Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 10 August 2020, 07:47PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
When a Deputy AG 'gives' a no show for a hearing, expressing his dis-respect for the Thai La...(Read More)
Its just the dirty Farangs the are the problem...(Read More)
There we go again. All these rally happenings, also in cities north of Bangkok, only can backfire on...(Read More)
Not always double pricing. When I used to have a work permit many times visiting national parks I wo...(Read More)
On July 6th, the TAT Vice Governor said,.."The worse is over".. We write now August 10th...(Read More)
So who is going to enforce these laws? Not the incompetent RTP, They cannot enforce the helmet laws ...(Read More)
All noise is for the general public, spread over some time to die out. Remember the Victoria Secret ...(Read More)
@ Galong, I not want to dim your optimism, but great chance the ticket boot man just has very elemen...(Read More)
G-M of Patong Resort Hotel should be more worried about the new opening of 'Four Points by Shera...(Read More)
So, all we've got to do is carry a copy of the Thai Constitution (in Thai with Section 27 highli...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.