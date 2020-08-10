BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Offices to close for Queen Sirikit’s birthday holiday

Offices to close for Queen Sirikit’s birthday holiday

PHUKET: Many Thais will have a one-day holiday as the nation celebrates Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s 88th birthday on Wednesday, August 12, which is also celebrated throughout the nation as Mother’s Day.

culture
By The Phuket News

Monday 10 August 2020, 10:40AM

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

The auspicious holiday honours the birthday of Queen Sirikit, mother of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

On Wednesday, all government offices will close, including Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and all three District Offices in Phuket.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

Dan About Thailand

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

Although the sale of alcohol on the Queen’s Birthday is not prohibited by law, police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on the auspicious day as a sign of respect and in honour of Queen Sirikit.

