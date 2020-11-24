Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protesters’ next rally: Crown Property Bureau! No drugs found in ’drug bust’? || November 24

PHUKET XTRA - November 24 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Crown Property Bureau is next target for protesters |:| Phuket school probe continues |:| No drugs found in ’Thailand’s biggest drug bust’ |:| Two new Thailand Covid-19 cases |:| Protesting harassment in schools Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 24 November 2020, 06:50PM

