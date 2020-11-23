BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket school probe into illegally hiring foreign teachers ‘will take time’

Phuket school probe into illegally hiring foreign teachers ‘will take time’

PHUKET: Chalong Police have yet to begin their investigation into an international primary school in Rawai for allegedly hiring foreigners illegally to work as teachers, the leading investigator in the case has told The Phuket News.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 November 2020, 09:00AM

Chalong Police Station Photo: The Phuket News / file

Chalong Police Station Photo: The Phuket News / file

Chalong Police were requested to investigate Palm House International School for possible illegal hiring practices after two British nationals were arrested at the school on Nov 4 by officers from Phuket Immigration.

Capt Somkiet Sarasin of the Chalong Police, the leading investigator in the case, told The Phuket News yesterday (Nov 23) that the two Brits were both informed that police were processing a charge of working illegally in the country against them.

Both denied the charge and were released on bail on the same day that they were arrested (Nov 4), Capt Somkiet has now confirmed.

Capt Somkiet said he was unable to confirm the bail amount set by police.

He also declined to reveal the explanation given by the two Brits to explain what they were doing at the school at the time they were arrested.

Capt Somkiet said he believed the two Brits were not flight risks. “They are still staying in Thailand. I am not worried. I have their passports,” he said.

Capt Somkiet declined to give any further details about the Brits arrested.

“I am not available to explain [any details] because the investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

“This is normal for an investigation when the suspects deny the charge against them. I have to check more information against their claims. This case will probably be concluded next month,” he added.

Capt Somkiet also confirmed that the investigation into the school, as requested by Phuket Immigration, had yet to begin.

“I have not even questioned the owner of the school,” he said.

“The investigation into the school will take time. The investigation into the two British people must be finished first,” Capt Somkiet said.

