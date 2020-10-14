BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protesters march in Bangkok! Electrical fire on Bangla? || October 14

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protesters march in Bangkok! Electrical fire on Bangla? || October 14

PHUKET XTRA - October 14 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Protesters march to the Government House in Bangkok |:| Five girls claim school director sexually assaulted them |:| Electric fault sparks Bangla fire |:| Nine new Covid-19 cases in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 14 October 2020, 08:07PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Overnight water supply outages to affect parts of Thalang, Chalong
Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire
Heavy rains cause neighbourhood landslide
Thailand to make and supply AstraZeneca COVID jab
Large crowds flock to pay respects to King Rama IX
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rains boost Phuket reservoirs! Soi Dog founder recognised! || October 13
COVID-19 vaccine trial paused as participant becomes ill
Heavy rains bring healthy boost to reservoirs
Cabinet to visit Phuket
New Elite Card benefits to attract foreign investment
China to test whole city of 9m as Europe rolls out new virus rules
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
Looser quarantine eyed
Two-year-old girl among five infected returnees
Govt offices to close for King Bhumibol Day

 

Phuket community
Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

@Tbird FYI , this is the PN forum and not an US -election campaign rally. ...(Read More)

Cabinet to visit Phuket

k...like I said, with your wealth of knowledge as part of the administration you should be taking re...(Read More)

Heavy rains cause neighbourhood landslide

no wonder... the retaining wall was from brick maybe 24cm thick as it can be seen on the photograph,...(Read More)

Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire

@ 'electrical fires' n just a few days in closed businesses. Velllllllllllly Interestink....(Read More)

How high can Hamilton set the bar?

Does it mean anything when there is no other team that can compete with Mercedes? ...(Read More)

Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire

Certainly don't know about this particular fire, but, authorities should prepare for many more i...(Read More)

How high can Hamilton set the bar?

same was said of Schumacher 20 years ago. Whenever they is an outstanding driver the same old refrai...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Sbird, just to clarify it for you. Donald will lose the election and Donald has a screw loose. Get i...(Read More)

Heavy rains bring healthy boost to reservoirs

Now we have Water !Where are the Tourists? Since everybody who think they knew tell us they (Tourist...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

OMG editor! Why are you letting Tbird ramble on about his/her moronic conspiracy theories and factl...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
K9 Point
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket

 