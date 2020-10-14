Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that an electrical fault from a streetfront sign sparked a fire that engulfed a clothes shop and six other shops in a small arcade on Bangla Rd on Monday morning (Oct 12).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 October 2020, 10:09AM

Firefighters took just 35 minutes to douse the fire. Photo: Patong Polcie

Plumes of smoke could be seen over Patong. Photo: Patong Fire Dept

The fire broke out at about 11:30am on Monday (Oct 12). Photo: Patong Police

Lt Col Kittisak Sommat of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (Oct 14) that investigators have confirmed that the fire was not intentional.

“Witnesses confirmed that the fire started from sparks from an electrical sign in front of the shop,” he said.

Firefighters were called to the small arcade, located next door to the popular Sugar Club nightclub, at about 11:30am.

The fire quickly ripped through the clothes store’s merchandise of hats, shirts, shoes and other items of clothing, and spread to other shops in the arcade, Lt Col Kittisak said.

The total damage caused by the fire was estimated at about B2 million, he added.

Plumes of heavy smoke could be seen from as far as the hills behind the beachfront town.

After arriving, firefighters took about 35 minutes to douse the fire, Lt Col Kittisak noted.

“All the shops are covered by fire insurance, I have already spoken with the insurance agent about the fire and we are waiting for the official report of forensic science investigators so we can hand that over to the agent,” he said.

“Investigators from the Phuket Forensic Police have inspected the site and collected items of evidence. They have forwarded some items to the Forensic Science regional headquarters in Surat Thani for further examination, so we expect that it will take some time for the official report to be completed, probably in about one month,” Lt Col Kittisak said.