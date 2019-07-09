THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET


PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prime Minister in Phuket! Airport Underpass in October? Rise in human trafficking? || July 9

PHUKET XTRA - July 9 Prayut makes the Phuket rounds |:| Officials deny taking drug bribes |:| Teen in coma after hazing |:| Human trafficking to Malaysia on the rise |:| Airport Underpass to open October Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 9 July 2019, 05:50PM

 

 

