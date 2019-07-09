THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET


Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

PHUKET: Following Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Phuket to officially open the Chalong Underpass yesterday (July 8), the Phuket Highways Office has confirmed that the underpass near the turn-off to Phuket International Airport is on target to open fully to traffic in October.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 9 July 2019, 10:35AM

Work continues on installing the electrical systems, and the underpass is on target for completion in October. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Somkiet Yimpong, Project Manager at Phuket office of the Highways Department, told The Phuket News that the underpass – unofficially called the “Phuket Airport Underpass” – is currently 87% complete.

“Right now were are installing all the electrical systems,” Mr Somkiet told The Phuket News.

“We are working installing the lighting system, the fire suppression system, the air ventilation system and the water pumps,” he said.

Construction was on target for the underpass, being built at a cost of Budget B470 million, to be complete in October, Mr Somkiet assured.

One lane was opened in June last year to alleviate traffic congestion at the site

Mr Somkiet urged drivers to exercise caution while driving through the underpass.

“Be careful, don’t drive too fast. Just be safe when driving through the underpass,” he urged.

 

 

