Somkiet Yimpong, Project Manager at Phuket office of the Highways Department, told The Phuket News that the underpass – unofficially called the “Phuket Airport Underpass” – is currently 87% complete.
“Right now were are installing all the electrical systems,” Mr Somkiet told The Phuket News.
“We are working installing the lighting system, the fire suppression system, the air ventilation system and the water pumps,” he said.
Construction was on target for the underpass, being built at a cost of Budget B470 million, to be complete in October, Mr Somkiet assured.
One lane was opened in June last year to alleviate traffic congestion at the site
Mr Somkiet urged drivers to exercise caution while driving through the underpass.
“Be careful, don’t drive too fast. Just be safe when driving through the underpass,” he urged.
