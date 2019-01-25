THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Preventing African Swine Flu? Another Southern bombing? Fighting forced evictions! || Jan. 25

PHUKET XTRA - January 25 ANOTHER South Thailand bomb attack |:| African Swine Flu prevention? |:| Tuk-tuk and car meet head-on |:| Phuket villagers fight forced evictions |:| Welcome Gate clean-up! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Friday 25 January 2019, 05:58PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Swiss man dies on island day tour
Man dies as car slams into pickup making U-turn on bypass road
Phuket Municipality announces routes affected during family fun run, Sunday
Ice truck driver fined B400 for sideswipe, tree-felling wipeout
Phuket’s pricey Welcome Gate gets free clean-up
British tourist dies in Kamala collision
Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala
Patong Hill carnage: 12 vehicles crashed, three people injured
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Starfish for takeaway? Patong Hill strikes again! BKK construction horror! || Jan. 24
Phuket villagers fight forced evictions
Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout
Police vow to track down tourist over starfish
More gun-toting drug suspects arrested
Rawai water supply to be shut off
German man dies after seven-storey fall in Patong

 

Phuket community
Patong Hill carnage: 12 vehicles crashed, three people injured

simple, busdriver to close to the car in front of him...... = bad driving...(Read More)

Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost

TAT's numbers mean that the Chinese will spend over B30,000 each during their New Year visit. R...(Read More)

Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala

“The major cause of accidents is disobeying traffic rules... followed by ghost driving and drunk d...(Read More)

Thai property lures Chinese

Absolute rubbish from the minister of everything. Chinese, like any other buyer with a modicum of in...(Read More)

Phuket villagers fight forced evictions

It's a complex legal issue proff. K. You're better off commentating about motor accidents, i...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

That would be because there are only two commentators who are unable to properly read and comprehend...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

"Funny if a tourist think that the beach belongs to her," be funny if she was saying they ...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

Yes K,the Thai nanny should get a 3 times higher fine for not looking well after the brainless touri...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

If this much effort and resources were aimed at solving the sewage dumping problems, the sea would b...(Read More)

Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout

Combine a poorly engineered hazardous road with whacked out unsafe drivers, add poorly maintained bu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZUMA Restaurant
Express Carpet and Decor
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke

 