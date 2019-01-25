THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Officials to hit meatworks to prevent African swine fever outbreak

PHUKET: Local pig farms as far afield as Krabi are being checked for any signs of African Swine Fever (ASF) after a Chinese tourist was caught last week bringing sausages into the country that were carrying the virus.

healthChineseanimalseconomics
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 25 January 2019, 10:31AM

A Department of Livestock Development inspects meat hanging at a fresh market. Photo: DLD / file

A Department of Livestock Development inspects meat hanging at a fresh market. Photo: DLD / file

The sausages were seized from a Chinese tourist who flew from Chengdu, the capital of China's south-western Sichuan Province, to Phuket International Airport, last Wednesday (Jan 16).

Tests conducted confirmed the presence of ASF, said Sorawit Thaneto, Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, earlier this week.

“Strict inspections of processed pork products from overseas are now in place, in a bid to stave off an outbreak. If unchecked, ASF could decimate our swine farm industry,” said Mr Sorawit said. (See story here.)

Phuket Livestock Office Acting Chief Manat Thepparat confirmed to The Phuket News that the contaminated sausages had been destroyed by officers at the Animal Quarantine Station at the airport.

"Now, provincial livestock officials have started to check pig farms in the area, including as far away as Krabi," he said.

"We will inspect all cold-storage units at farms and meat distribution centres on the island in February," he added.

“I do not think that the virus has spread here, at this stage it has only been confirmed found at the airport, but I do worry about farmers who have pig farms. If the virus is found, all the pigs must be destroyed," Mr Manat explained.

The World Organisation for Animal Health describes African swine fever as a severe, highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease affecting domestic and wild pigs.

QSI International School Phuket

"It is responsible for serious production and economic losses," the agency notes.

"This transboundary animal disease (TAD) can be spread by live or dead pigs, domestic or wild, and pork products;

"Furthermore, transmission can also occur via contaminated feed and fomites (non-living objects) such as shoes, clothes, vehicles, knives, equipment etc., due to the high environmental resistance of ASF virus," the agency explained

There is no approved vaccine against ASF, the organisation notes. (See report here.)

François Roger, an epidemiologist with French agricultural research organisation CIRAD, in September last year voiced grave consequences for an outbreak of ASF out of China.

In just one month last year, China saw ASF outbreaks in six provinces.

"African swine fever (ASF) has been seen in Chinese pigs since early August. The epidemic reeks of economic catastrophe, given that the country accounts for more than half the world's pigs and ASF is one of the most contagious animal diseases, albeit, of course, harmless to humans," Mr Roger wrote.

"Experts are afraid that the disease might become established in China and spread to neighbouring countries,” he added, noting that such an outbreak would constitute “a dramatic scenario for the entire supply chain in Asia.” (See Mr Roger’s report here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Animals still a draw, despite shrinking crowds, says Chinese circus
The pet-friendly acupuncturist
Phuket tourism businesses face huge ‘collateral’ hikes
Tourists should have insurance, forum told
‘Divers to check sunken boat for Chinese tourists,’ says Phuket Governor
Chinese boy, 4, critical after being pulled from Naka Yai Island hotel pool
Chinese Deputy Consul-General assured of tourists’ safety in Phuket
Police wait to question driver involved in Phuket accident
Police refute taxi driver’s claim that broken shock caused Phuket crash
Tour bus driver falls asleep, dies after crashing into power pole off Phuket
10 Chinese tourists injured in Phuket minivan crash
Injured tourist from speedboat explosion transferred to Phuket hospital
China tells ‘aunties’ to dance away from cemeteries
Chinese woman, 75, drowns in Phang Nga hotel pond
Two Chinese tourists saved from drowning at Patong Beach

 

Phuket community
Patong Hill carnage: 12 vehicles crashed, three people injured

simple, busdriver to close to the car in front of him...... = bad driving...(Read More)

Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost

TAT's numbers mean that the Chinese will spend over B30,000 each during their New Year visit. R...(Read More)

Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala

“The major cause of accidents is disobeying traffic rules... followed by ghost driving and drunk d...(Read More)

Thai property lures Chinese

Absolute rubbish from the minister of everything. Chinese, like any other buyer with a modicum of in...(Read More)

Phuket villagers fight forced evictions

It's a complex legal issue proff. K. You're better off commentating about motor accidents, i...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

That would be because there are only two commentators who are unable to properly read and comprehend...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

"Funny if a tourist think that the beach belongs to her," be funny if she was saying they ...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

Yes K,the Thai nanny should get a 3 times higher fine for not looking well after the brainless touri...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

If this much effort and resources were aimed at solving the sewage dumping problems, the sea would b...(Read More)

Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout

Combine a poorly engineered hazardous road with whacked out unsafe drivers, add poorly maintained bu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
ZUMA Restaurant
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation

 