Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pregnant woman airlifted! Bangkok most visits on earth? Cannabis public forum || September 5

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pregnant woman airlifted! Bangkok most visits on earth? Cannabis public forum || September 5

PHUKET XTRA - September 5 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Bangkok most visited city on earth! |:| Public forum on cannabis |:| One dead as motorbike exits tunnel |:| Park chief doubts DNA results |:| Call for donations for flood victims! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 5 September 2019, 05:57PM

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

DoubleTree by Hilton opens 290-room Phuket Banthai Resort
Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status
Main water supply outage in Wichit, Phuket Town
Three-flipper turtle washes ashore Patong Beach
Red Cross launches donations drive for flood victims
Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals
One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019
Park chief casts doubt on skull DNA test results
Hong Kong leader scraps loathed extradition law
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Snake on the beach! Burnt remains found in barrel? Bikers help kid in traffic! || September 4
Improving safety, targeting illegal operators top key needs for Chinese FITs, research reveals
Electricity outage to hit Chalong
Lifeguard nabs snake swimming onto Phuket beach
Northern floods remain, heavy rain to continue

 

Phuket community
Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Provinces normally suffer to much drought are now taken by surprise by floods. Hope they have the se...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

No one ever died from "falling down" on a motorbike. Someone else was involved. Don'...(Read More)

Local polls likely 'early next year'

.."Local administrative organisations are structurally designed to function as independent ent...(Read More)

Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status

About what sustainable development is the Governor talking? I know it is fashion today to use the wo...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Thai's bailed him because he paid 400.000 bat, always money 1st. He should run for the border, i...(Read More)

Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status

With all the talk of "clear water (forgot polluted) and beautiful (trash-strewn) beaches, there...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

With TM28, TM30, and TM47 the thai authorities know exactly were mr Bullman remains on Phuket, yes? ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Stegee, perhaps they just let the no show up to happen and 'have' now confiscated the bail. ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

In one word,... Phuket Officialdom does not provide beach safety in a way that lost of tourist life ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

How is not having one's passport going to stop you from physically walking across the Malaysian ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 