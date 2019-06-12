PHUKET XTRA - June 12 Prayut officially Thai Premier |:| Safety in spotlight during helmet giveaway |:| Corruption complaint over wastewater treatment plants |:| Ex-cop linked to weapons cache |:| Solid lane dividers in Chalong Underpass? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 12 June 2019, 06:08PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
"His friend advised me that they had not been drinking all day but had just had a few in the ev...(Read More)
Many people in Thailand not know that the head of a person is the heaviest body part. When one get &...(Read More)
About time he was brought to task. Cue counter suit for defamation!...(Read More)
As we have seen the photos of a jackknifed truck + trailer in PN Opinion of 02 June, solid lane divi...(Read More)
I think any head injuries due to not wearing a helmet should be billed to the patient, also their in...(Read More)
Wasn't he the one who in another article said the underpass was dangerous? Classic coming from t...(Read More)
Why the Rawai Mayor not put the Phuket traffic police in the spotlight for negligence of duty? No p...(Read More)
Well, the way many phuket road users behave in traffic, it is a miracle that not more die on the roa...(Read More)
Nice idea, but we have seen it all before, and yet... no change, there is a reasons, Thais don't...(Read More)
With respect for this great life saving initiative, a pity that the first safety steps are skipped o...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.