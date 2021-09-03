|
PHUKET XTRA - September 3 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Special permission no longer needed for residents come back |:| Plot aims to oust Thailand Prime Minister |:| Financial support for 500 students in Phuket |:| Phuket Covid Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Kurt face masks and social distancing do not work at all. Face masks stop up to 10% which is less th...(Read More)
If you make people with mild symptoms go into field hospitals they wont report the infcetionand they...(Read More)
People with mild symptoms certainly dont need feild hopitals thats asking for more trouble not less....(Read More)
Being open to visitors means more than just letting some in. It means haveing a rsonable society whe...(Read More)
If over 70% of people are vaccinated cases dont realy count. Infection is not disease. What people ...(Read More)
The restrictions/ lockdowns are pure evil...(Read More)
Between all the figures and 'gratitude proofs' I not red what the amount of school fees are....(Read More)
This is what they were already doing anyway....(Read More)
@Maverick, I never red about Patong hospital is vaccinating. Sinovac 'sugar water' I not wan...(Read More)
Progress I guess. How about day tripping? Maybe you want to see dear old granny in phang nga for t...(Read More)
