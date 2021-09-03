The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Political shakeup imminent for Thailand? Easier for Phuket residents can re-enter |:| September 3

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Political shakeup imminent for Thailand? Easier for Phuket residents can re-enter |:| September 3

PHUKET XTRA - September 3 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Special permission no longer needed for residents come back |:| Plot aims to oust Thailand Prime Minister |:| Financial support for 500 students in Phuket |:| Phuket Covid Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 3 September 2021, 06:56PM

Phuket community
Government considers COVID status cards

Kurt face masks and social distancing do not work at all. Face masks stop up to 10% which is less th...(Read More)

Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over

If you make people with mild symptoms go into field hospitals they wont report the infcetionand they...(Read More)

Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over

People with mild symptoms certainly dont need feild hopitals thats asking for more trouble not less....(Read More)

Phiphat backs reopening, with a caveat

Being open to visitors means more than just letting some in. It means haveing a rsonable society whe...(Read More)

Phuket marks 235 new COVID cases

If over 70% of people are vaccinated cases dont realy count. Infection is not disease. What people ...(Read More)

Financial support for students as families plunged into poverty

The restrictions/ lockdowns are pure evil...(Read More)

Financial support for students as families plunged into poverty

Between all the figures and 'gratitude proofs' I not red what the amount of school fees are....(Read More)

Special permission letter no longer needed for Phuket residents to re-enter the province

This is what they were already doing anyway....(Read More)

Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over

@Maverick, I never red about Patong hospital is vaccinating. Sinovac 'sugar water' I not wan...(Read More)

Special permission letter no longer needed for Phuket residents to re-enter the province

Progress I guess. How about day tripping? Maybe you want to see dear old granny in phang nga for t...(Read More)

 

