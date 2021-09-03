Phuket marks 235 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 235 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 2) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 4,772.

By The Phuket News

Friday 3 September 2021, 09:31AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Sept 2) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Sept 1). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 23:50pm last night, marked no new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 20.

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,533, as follows:

Aug 27 - 209 new cases

Aug 28 - 210 new cases

Aug 29 - 162 new cases

Aug 30 - 256 new cases

Aug 31 - 257 new cases

Sept 1 - 204 new cases

Sept 2 - 235 new cases

The current total of 4,772 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 85 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 2,224 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 172 from the 2,052 reported the day before.

The report also marked 2,743 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 65 more patients than the 2,678 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 53 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs).

Although reporting 53 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 177, from 980 to 803.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,118 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,508 (+11), or 71.20% of the total number of beds, with 610 (+307) hospital beds in Phuket still available.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 316 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 551 were ‘Green’ patients (+154).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Sept 2), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Sept 1), as follows:

Rassada - 1,141 cases (+47)

Phuket Town - 878 (+48)

(Talad Yai 558, +34; Talad Neua 320, +14)

Wichit - 409 (+14)

Cherng Talay - 270 (+6)

Srisoonthorn - 256 (+11)

Kathu - 223 (+8)

Patong - 193 (+7)

Rawai - 191 (+1)

Thepkrasattri - 176 (+6)

Chalong - 150 (+9)

Koh Kaew - 152 (+5)

Pa Khlok - 89 (+1)

Kamala - 58 (+2)

Mai Khao - 57 (+6)

Karon - 53 (+2)

Sakhu - 27 (+6)

* NOTE: As no updated map was released yesterday, the new cases in each area reported above reflect only the latest update of new cases for Sept 1.