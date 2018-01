Recent Comments

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation I have on occasion contacted the Editor to find out why the person in question is allowed to post his drivel all the time. It adds nothing and has bec...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue last warning over Patong Beach smoking ban Welcome to Phuket - where we'll fleece you any way we can but turn a blind eye to all the real crimes being committed by locals. Good luck fining ...(Read More)

Phuket drug raids net 15,988 meth pills, 1.27kg of ice Of course only lower-level drugs couriers/sellers are arrested. It never was other wise. Right? Welcome to always under drugs sinking Phuket. It wo...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue last warning over Patong Beach smoking ban Have enough rubbish bins at beaches! Put signs: Drop your butts at designated places The thai tyranny of shown signs is crazy And being lazy to d...(Read More)

Phuket-bound tourists injured as van crashes off-road Has anyone noticed how these lunatic van drivers drive, they are bonkers! Not a shred of sense, it's either too slow in the right hand overtakin...(Read More)

School director in sex scandal reports, hears charges ..The embattle Headmaster smiled...! Are there for such persons, after trial + conviction, no labour camps in Thailand? We trust our teenagers, boys...(Read More)

Phuket plans to tackle drug use among youths, prostitution Prevent and combat Phuket prostitution? Who is the Vice-Governor bringing for that to realize on Phuket?...(Read More)

Phuket-bound tourists injured as van crashes off-road Chinese yet again. It must be more than just bad luck. Perhaps their Gods are not with them. Maybe left in China...(Read More)